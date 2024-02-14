The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 7: Release date and time where to watch, and more

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 7 is slated to release on Friday, February 16, 2024, at 9:00 pm JST on A-TX and other respective networks in Japan. The latest episode saw the protagonist being all set to accomplish his dream of becoming a Mythril-Class adventurer, albeit at the cost of using a false identity, which wasn’t part of his initial plan.

However, after thinking about it carefully and being nudged by Lorraine, he agreed to go with the idea as he realized that his dream was more important than his principles. Although starting from the iron level is indeed a bit of a hassle for him, given he already is a bronze-class adventurer, the path ahead for him is much easier. Follow along with the article to learn more.

Disclaimer: This article encompasses significant spoilers for The Unwanted Undead Adventurer anime and light novel series.

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 7 release date and time

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 7 will be released this Friday, February 16, 2024, around 4:30 am PT. The episode will arrive thirty minutes later than its initial release in Japan due to the inclusion of English subtitles. The release dates and times for The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 7 for all regions with the corresponding timezones are listed below:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Friday, February 16, 2024 4:30 am Central Time Friday, February 16, 2024 6:30 am Eastern Time Friday, February 16, 2024 7:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Friday, February 16, 2024 12:30 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, February 16, 2024 6 pm Central European Summer Time Friday, February 16, 2024 1:30 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Friday, February 16, 2024 11 am

Where to watch The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 7

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 7 and all the latest installments of the anime can be streamed exclusively on Crunchyroll, the only platform to include the anime in its massive catalog. The anime streaming giant has yet to announce the English dub of the anime, which is anticipated to arrive sooner.

A brief recap of The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 6

After agreeing with Lorraine, Rentt enrolled in the upcoming adventurer’s exam, starting from the ground level. He successfully gained a perfect score on the written exam and eventually teamed up with Ryze Danner and Laura Sati, two new adventurers from the guild.

Like the other Iron-class adventurers, Rentt’s team was also tasked to explore the Moon Labyrinth. Given Ryze and Laura were unaware of the traps, Rentt suggested they follow his lead. Soon, the novice adventurers realized that the Labyrinth wasn’t all about monsters, as there were people who posed as obstacles, too.

Nevertheless, under Rentt’s guidance, they eventually made it through every challenge that stood in their way until they encountered one of the boss rooms. At the guild, the Guildmaster told Sheila to keep an eye on Rentt Vivier as people were getting suspicious about the man, given his capability didn’t align with his current level.

Back at the dungeon, Rentt advised Ryze and Laura that there was no shame in averting their eyes from a challenge they couldn’t take. However, their enthusiasm made him enter the boss room without hesitation.

What to expect from The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 7

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 7 is titled “Magical Contract,” which suggests that Rentt and his new pals will likely encounter another national treasure. Similar to the magical map, the three adventurers are anticipated to run into a priceless contract that will indeed be an unexpected surprise to them. Rentt, Ryze, and Laura’s bond will strengthen as the story progresses.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Unwanted Undead Adventurer as 2024 progresses.