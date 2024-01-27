The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 5: Release date and time where to watch, and more

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 5 will air on Friday, January 26, 2024, at 9:00 pm JST on A-TX and other pertinent syndications in Japan. The protagonist has yet again received a new upgrade where he has evolved from a ghoul to a thrall (half-vampire).

However, unlike before, instead of killing a monster in a dungeon, Rentt acquired the evolution by drinking Lorraine’s blood. For Rentt, this is his first blackout, as he never loses control of his new body’s natural instincts and has always made sure that he is in charge. Together, Rentt and Lorraine have discovered that evolution is not as easy as they believe it to be.

The duo is now convinced that there is indeed more to it that they might be missing. Follow along with the article to learn more about The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 5.

Disclaimer: This article encompasses significant spoilers for The Unwanted Undead Adventurer anime and light novel series.

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 5 release date and time

With no changes to its schedule, The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 5 will be released globally on Friday, February 2, 2024, around 4:30 am PT. Given the general delay, the episode will be distributed to the international audience thirty minutes later than the initial release in Japan on the pertinent streaming platforms due to the inclusion of English subtitles.

The release dates and times for The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 5 for all regions with the corresponding timezones are listed below:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Friday, February 2, 2024 4:30 am Central Time Friday, February 2, 2024 6:30 am Eastern Time Friday, February 2, 2024 7:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Friday, February 2, 2024 12:30 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, February 2, 2024 6 pm Central European Summer Time Friday, February 2, 2024 1:30 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Friday, February 2, 2024 11 am

Where to watch The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 5

For fans internationally, The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 5 and all the latest installments of the anime will be made available exclusively on Crunchyroll, the only anime streaming giant to include the show in its massive catalog. Besides The Unwanted Undead, Crunchyroll has also added Classroom of the Elite Season 3, Spice & Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf, and more to its library.

A brief recap of The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 3

While fighting the giant skeleton, Rent used every attack in his arsenal, combining his swordsmanship with spirit energy and even magic. He figured out that he and his new partner couldn’t make an escape until the monster was defeated.

Suddenly, Rentt realized that he could combine his divinity. After synchronizing his unique attack, he successfully defeated the skeleton giant in mere seconds. Rentt acquired a unique gem after defeating the beast, which he gave to his partner.

He asked him to run errands for him in return and also to provide free meals when he could come by his restaurant. The two finally escaped the secret layer of the dungeon. After reaching his home, Rentt’s partner revealed his name was Lorris Cariello, while his wife thanked Rentt for keeping her husband alive.

After arriving at Lorraine’s house, Rentt attacked her by biting on her neck, given he lost his sense of the ghoul’s body. After waking up, Rentt discovered that he had evolved into a thrall. He eventually apologized to Lorraine and healed her wounds with divinity.

While discussing the new upgrade, Lorraine revealed that his body was growing into the form he wished to take, and there was more that was yet to come to light. Rentt paid a visit to the blacksmith and got a spare sword as a temporary replacement until his own could be repaired.

What to expect from The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 5 (speculative)

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 5 will likely see Rentt explore the unexplored level of the dungeon in hopes of encountering stronger beasts that would result in more rewards.

With his ongoing evolution, the protagonist has also gained much strength and more proficiency in magic and divinity, which could make his job easier. The next episode is also expected to see the debut of new characters who will be playing a pivotal role in the story.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Unwanted Undead Adventurer as 2024 progresses.