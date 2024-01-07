The Unwanted Undead Adventurer episode 2: Release date and time where to watch, and more

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer episode 2 will air on Friday, January 12, 2024, at 9:00 pm JST on A-TX. The episode will later run on other pertinent syndications, including TOKYO MX, SUN TV, and BS Nippon TV. Like every Isekai anime ever, the new addition is indeed a slow burner, as it has to explore the dynamics of the world, the protagonist, and the unfolding storyline.

The premiere kicked off by showing Rentt Faina, the protagonist, running into colossal trouble that changes his life forever. Having transformed into a monster, Rentt faces the challenge of reclaiming his human life to fulfill his ambition of becoming a Mithrill-class adventurer. Motivated to work harder, he charts a course through an increasingly unfamiliar life, carefully treading to secure a promising future.

Disclaimer: This article encompasses significant spoilers for The Unwanted Undead Adventurer anime and light novel series.

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer episode 2 release date and time

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 2 will be released globally on Friday, January 12, 2024, around 4:30 am PT worldwide. Due to the inclusion of English subtitles, the episode will arrive on the respective streaming platforms thirty minutes later than the initial release in Japan.

The complete list of release dates and times for all regions with the corresponding timezones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Friday, January 12, 2024 4:30 am Central Time Friday, January 12, 2024 6:30 am Eastern Time Friday, January 12, 2024 7:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Friday, January 12, 2024 12:30 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, January 12, 2024 6 pm Central European Summer Time Friday, January 12, 2024 1:30 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Friday, January 12, 2024 11 am

Where to watch The Unwanted Undead Adventurer episode 2?

During the New York Comic Con panel 2023, Crunchyroll revealed to add The Unwanted Undead Adventurer to its 2024 catalog, also including other anime such as Classroom of the Elite Season 3, Spice & Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf, and more.

Crunchyroll is the only streaming platform to license the series for global release. The English dub for the anime is yet to be announced.

A brief recap of The Unwanted Undead Adventurer episode 1

Despite being an ambitious adventurer, Rentt had been stuck at Bronze rank for almost ten years. Nevertheless, he worked harder every day to make a living and pursue his dream of becoming a Mithrill-class adventurer. One fated day, while exploring the Moon’s reflection Labyrinth, he discovered a new tunnel and decided to check it out.

Rentt hoped that he would stumble upon a weapon, rare artifacts, or even treasure, but all he could find was a colossal dragon that completely devoured him. After regaining consciousness, Rentt realized that he had become an undead skeleton.

In his situation, Rentt couldn’t return as an undead skeleton, which meant a priest with purification magic could destroy him, as an undead violates divine providence. While wandering around the Labyrinth, Rentt ran into a skeleton, and after destroying it, he absorbed its spirit energy.

He continued defeating the skeletons and slimes in his path without breaking a sweat for 24 hours straight, and eventually, he evolved into a ghoul. Rentt realized that if he kept working hard, he might become even a higher-ranking undead, a vampire, making it easy for him to blend in with humans.

What to expect from The Unwanted Undead Adventurer episode 2?

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 2 is titled Kakedashi to Beteran (Japanese: 駆け出しとベテラン), which roughly translates to Starters and Veteran. The upcoming episodes will likely see Rentt developing his human voice with his half-rotted ghoul vocal cords. The protagonist is also expected to run into a trainee who was supposed to tag along with him earlier.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Unwanted Undead Adventurer episode 2.