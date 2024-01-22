The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 4: Release date and time where to watch, and more

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 4 will air on Friday, January 26, 2024, at 9:00 pm JST on A-TX and other pertinent syndications in Japan. Unlike the first two episodes, the latest installment of the anime ended with an unexpected cliffhanger, leaving Rentt’s fate hanging in the balance.

Since the protagonist turned into a skeleton and later evolved into a ghoul, he only fought monsters of his own size. However, the latest encounter was with a giant skeleton ten times his size on the lower floor of the dungeon.

Now, Rentt is left with two choices: first, to protect the man who joined him to explore the dungeon, and second, to fight the enormous creature head-on. Follow along with the article to learn more.

Disclaimer: This article encompasses significant spoilers for The Unwanted Undead Adventurer anime and light novel series.

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 4 release date and time

Sticking to the schedule, The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 4 will be released worldwide on Friday, January 26, 2024, around 4:30 am PT. As usual, the episode will be arriving thirty minutes later than the initial release in Japan on the pertinent streaming platforms due to the inclusion of English subtitles.

The complete list of release dates and times for all regions with the corresponding timezones are listed below:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Friday, January 26, 2024 4:30 am Central Time Friday, January 26, 2024 6:30 am Eastern Time Friday, January 26, 2024 7:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Friday, January 26, 2024 12:30 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, January 26, 2024 6 pm Central European Summer Time Friday, January 26, 2024 1:30 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Friday, January 26, 2024 11 am

Where to watch The Unwanted Undead Adventurer

For the international audience, The Unwanted Undead Adventurer can be streamed exclusively on Crunchyroll, the only anime streaming giant to include the show in its enormous catalog. Besides the isekai goodness, the OTT also added Classroom of the Elite Season 3, Spice & Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf and more. Netflix, Hulu, and other OTT platforms have yet to add the anime to their libraries.

A brief recap of The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 3

In the third episode, Lorraine’s doubt about the ghoul’s identity led Rentt to question himself. His sincere self-reflection convinced her of his true nature. Since Rentt was firm on his goal to become a Mithrill-class adventurer, she let him stay at her house and agreed to take jobs at the guild on his behalf.

Lorraine bought the slime liquid and magic stones from Rentt and paid him a good amount for those. Later, Rentt headed to the nearby blacksmith, given his blade was chipped and required immediate attention. In the meantime, Lorraine continued studying ghouls at her home and recalled the days when she first met Rentt, who assisted her as a novice pack bearer.

Though, later, she learned that he was an intelligent and skilled adventurer whom the guild requested to assist her on her mission. Since then, Lorraine and Rentt worked as a team to help each other learn what they lacked. While having dinner, Rent proclaimed to evolve into something that was closer to humans.

After taking on a job from Lorraine, Rent headed to the dungeon, where he saved a man, a former chef, from a monstrous slime. Since Rentt resorted to minding his own business when in the dungeon, he went on his own way, but the chef whom he saved was hesitant to join him.

He eventually accepted the offer. However, while looking for a secret passage, the chef ended up teleported to the lower floor of the dungeon. To save the chef, Rentt followed him and ended up facing a giant skeleton monster.

What to expect from The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 4

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer, titled Existential Evolution, is expected to see Rentt’s most awaited upgrade, where he is anticipated to evolve into a vampire. Given where the previous episode left the protagonist, he will be eliminating the giant skeleton and absorbing its powers to gain the evolution he waited for so long. This battle is expected to boost his powers and divine abilities as well.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Unwanted Undead Adventurer as 2024 progresses.