The Unwanted Undead Adventurer episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer episode 3 will air on Friday, January 19, 2024, at 9:00 pm JST on A-TX and other relevant syndications in Japan. The upcoming episode will see Rentt finding a way to continue living in Maalt Village as a ghoul, without running into trouble. Although he cannot return to his human form, since he is an "undead" now, he will have to learn to blend in.

The second episode also saw the debut of a new character named Rina Rupaage, played by Sayumi Sazushiro, widely acclaimed VA who is known for voicing Kurena Kukumila in 86 and Nijika Ijichi in Bocchi the Rock! Initially, Rina was to be placed under Rentt’s supervision by the guild. However, after the latter went AWOL, the idea was dropped.

Unbeknownst to Rina, she has helped the exact person from whom she sought mentorship. Her reaction upon discovering this unforeseen connection promised to be quite interesting.

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer episode 3 release date and time

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer episode 3 will be released globally on Friday, January 19, 2024, around 4:30 am PT worldwide. The latest installments of the anime will arrive thirty minutes later than the initial release in Japan on the respective streaming platforms due to the inclusion of English subtitles.

The complete list of release dates and times for The Unwanted Undead Adventurer episode 3 for all regions with the corresponding time zones are listed below.

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Friday, January 19, 2024 4:30 am Central Time Friday, January 19, 2024 6:30 am Eastern Time Friday, January 19, 2024 7:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Friday, January 19, 2024 12:30 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, January 19, 2024 6 pm Central European Summer Time Friday, January 19, 2024 1:30 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Friday, January 19, 2024 11 am

Where to watch The Unwanted Undead Adventurer

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer will be available to stream exclusively on Crunchyroll, the only anime streaming giant to include the show in its massive catalog, alongside other latest additions, such as Classroom of the Elite season 3, Spice & Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf, and more. Netflix, Hulu, and other OTT platforms have yet to add the anime to their libraries.

A brief recap of The Unwanted Undead Adventurer episode 2

It had been weeks since Rentt died and became an undead skeleton. After eliminating the monsters one after the other, he eventually became a ghoul and even regained his divinity.

One fated day, he encountered a novice adventurer named Rina, who was cornered by a skeleton. Although he didn’t want to get in the way of a human for his safety, he saved her regardless.

It was harder for Rentt to convince Rina that he was friendly, given he was now a ghoul. He requested her to bring some clothes, so he could blend in with the humans and finally leave the dungeon. Rentt was skeptical about putting his trust and faith in Rina, but she eventually showed up, fulfilling her promise by bringing everything he needed.

Rina even went the extra mile to buy things that would come in handy in concealing Rentt’s appearance, which made him emotional. She also got him a mask, which turned out to be cursed, as he couldn’t remove it.

Surprisingly, Rina wasn’t scared of Rentt anymore, but the latter told her she could take her time getting comfortable around him. After reaching the front gates of Maalt Village, Rentt was afraid of going in because the guards knew him, so Rina decided to head through the west gate.

After successfully getting in, Rentt separated from Rina on purpose while she was confusingly looking for him everywhere. Later, Rentt reunited with Lorraine and revealed his transformation into a ghoul.

What to expect from The Unwanted Undead Adventurer episode 3?

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer episode 3, titled The Undead Infiltrates the Town, will likely see what the undead infiltration might look like. As Maalt is about to get raided by the undead, Rentt will take the stand against them to protect the people from all harm. Meanwhile, Lorraine will be helping Rentt get hold of his powers and look more like a human.

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer episode 3 will also see more characters from the original light novel series who will be making their grand debut.

