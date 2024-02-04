The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 6: Release date and time where to watch, and more

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 6 will air on Friday, February 9, 2024, at 9:00 pm JST on A-TX and other pertinent syndications in Japan. Given the events that transpired in the latest episode, Rent is all set to embark on his journey once again, as giving up on his dream of becoming a Mythril-Class adventurer is not what he will agree upon.

So far in the story, the protagonist has made great progress by getting used to his new thrall body, discovering hidden spaces within the labyrinths, and enhancing his magical prowess. Rentt was initially not on board with using a fake identity at the guild. However, given he has no choice but to accomplish his dream, Rentt will continue down this path.

Disclaimer: This article encompasses significant spoilers for The Unwanted Undead Adventurer anime and light novel series.

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 6 release date and time

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 6 will be released worldwide on Friday, February 9, 2024, around 4:30 am PT. With the general delay, the episode will be distributed to the international audience thirty minutes later than the initial release in Japan on the pertinent streaming platforms due to the inclusion of English subtitles.

The release dates and times for The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 6 for all regions with the corresponding timezones are listed below:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Friday, February 9, 2024 4:30 am Central Time Friday, February 9, 2024 6:30 am Eastern Time Friday, February 9, 2024 7:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Friday, February 9, 2024 12:30 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, February 9, 2024 6 pm Central European Summer Time Friday, February 9, 2024 1:30 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Friday, February 9, 2024 11 am

Where to watch The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 6

For fans outside Japan, The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 6 will be streamed exclusively on Crunchyroll, which is the only anime streaming giant to include the anime in its massive catalog. Crunchyroll has yet to announce the English dub of the anime, which is anticipated to arrive sooner, as the anime is just an episode away from completing the first half of Season 1.

A brief recap of The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 5

The fifth episode kicked off with Lorraine experimenting with her alchemy potions on Rentt, which surely had him utterly terrified. However, he was thankful to her for giving him a vile of her blood, tweaked with her alchemical genius, where just one drop would be enough for him to suppress his thirst.

After discussing with Lorraine, Rentt decided to use a false identity to be accepted into the guild. Initially, he was skeptical about the idea of it but soon realized that his Mythrill-Class adventurer dream was yet to be accomplished.

After enrolling into the guild as Rentt Vivier, he headed out to explore the secret spaces of the labyrinth. However, this time, surprisingly, he didn’t encounter any monster but ended up in a tomb-like place that seemed like it was being used as a hideout by someone.

Rentt soon met an elven woman who launched an attack on him, deeming him to be a thief. However, after realizing something was different about Rentt, she gifted him her robe and unique map.

Rentt was magically sent back outside the labyrinth, and after he disclosed the recent events to Lorraine, she was indeed surprised. Nevertheless, the thing that caught more of her attention was the magical map, which she deemed to be a national treasure.

The next day, Rentt decided to head to the secret space, but it wasn’t there, given the elven woman already told him never to return. Later, Rentt decided to return to the guild and took a job exterminating three orcs.

What to expect from The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 6 (speculative)

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Episode 6 will see Rentt’s battle with the orcs, where his new feats will be showcased. Moreover, given that he has a magical map, he can record new places while exploring the labyrinths that will be exclusive to him. Rentt is also likely to get his original sword back from the blacksmith, which is expected to be much stronger than the spare one he is carrying at the moment.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Unwanted Undead Adventurer as 2024 progresses.