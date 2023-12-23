The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess episode 11: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess episode 11 is scheduled to be released on December 23, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST. Global fans can stream this brand-new episode and previous ones on HIDIVE.

In episode 10, the Akura nation declares war on the Munlite Kingdom after seeing the news in the paper that Munlite has allied with the Heavenly Paradise nation. This news made them feel threatened, prompting them to invite war.

However, the true heir to the throne and one of the high-ranking commanders, Nelia, wanted to talk things out without paving the path that led to war. Despite her efforts, the hierarchy didn't listen to her and forged an alliance with other enemy nations to attack the Munlite Kingdom.

The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess episode 11 release date and time

Terakomari and Nelia as shown in anime (Image via Studio Project No. 9)

The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess episode 11 is all set to premiere on December 23, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST. Japanese fans can watch it on Tokyo MX, AT-X, and other channels. Meanwhile, the episode will be available on HIDIVE along with previous episodes for global fans.

Here's a list of the global release timings for The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess episode 11:

Regions Date Day Time Japan Standard Time (JST) December 23, 2023 Saturday 10.30 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST) December 23, 2023 Saturday 9.30 am Philippine Standard Time (PHT) December 23, 2023 Saturday 9.30 am India Standard Time (IST) December 23, 2023 Saturday 7 pm Australia Central Standard Time (ACST) December 24, 2023 Sunday 12.30 am Singapore Standard Time (SST) December 23, 2023 Saturday 9.30 am Central European Summer Time (CEST) December 23, 2023 Saturday 8.30 am Hong Kong Time (HKT) December 23, 2023 Saturday 9.30 am

The release dates for all 12 episodes of The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess are as follows:

Episode 1: October 7, 2023 (Released)

Episode 2: October 14, 2023 (Released)

Episode 3: October 21, 2023 (Released)

Episode 4: October 28, 2023 (Released)

Episode 5: November 4, 2023 (Released)

Episode 6: November 11, 2023 (Released)

Episode 7: November 18, 2023 (Released)

Episode 8: November 25, 2023 (Released)

Episode 9: December 2, 2023 (Released)

Episode 10: December 9, 2023 (Released)

Episode 11: December 16, 2023

Episode 12: December 23, 2023

In episode 10 Nelia teleported Terakomari

Terakomari and Nelia as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Project No. 9)

In episode 10 of The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess, we saw insecurity evoked in other nations, particularly in Akura. This was due to the circulation of news stating that Munlite and the Heavenly Paradise nation had forged an alliance.

Along with other enemy nations, Akura planned to attack the Munlite kingdom. Meanwhile, amidst all this, Terakomari was sleeping peacefully in her bed when a meeting of the Crimson Lords had to be organized in her bedroom. While they were assessing the situation, enemies attacked the Munlite Kingdom from the front.

Between all the chaos that occurred due to war, the Crimson Lords of the Munlite Kingdom stood their ground and fought back with brute force. Furthermore, Nelia teleported Terakomari, along with her maid and Karla, to another place and told Terakomari about their past, revealing that her mother was Nelia's teacher. Terakomari agreed and trusted Nelia, deciding to fight alongside her to stop the war.

What to expect from The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess episode 11?

A still from The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess (Image via Studio Project No. 9)

Amidst the war, Nelia and Terakomari forged an understanding and dedicated their alliance to stop this meaningless conflict. Fans can expect a full-scale battle, and the full potential of Terakomari's power will be on display as the war between the nations unfolds, costing more than fans can anticipate.

Watching how Terakomari and Nelia will halt this war and lay the foundation for understanding between the nations will be interesting.