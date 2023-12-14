The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess episode 10 is all set to premiere on December 16, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST. Fans worldwide can stream this fresh installment, along with previous ones, on HIDIVE.

In episode 9, Terakomari was seen enjoying her two-week vacation on the beach with Sakuna and Vill. Terakomari spent a good time on the beach until Vill disclosed the true motive for coming to the beach of Aruka nation.

Terakomari had an invitation for the tea party from Nelia, one of the commanders from the Aruka nation. However, their meeting didn't go well and led Nelia to carry grudges against Terakomari.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess episode 9.

The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess episode 10 release date and time

Terakomari as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Project No. 9)

The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess episode 10 is scheduled to be released on December 16, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST. Fans from Japan can watch it on Tokyo MX, AT-X, and other channels. For global fans, the episode will be available on HIDIVE along with previous episodes.

Here's a list of the global release timings for The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess episode 10:

Regions Date Day Time Japan Standard Time (JST) December 16, 2023 Saturday 10.30 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST) December 16, 2023 Saturday 9.30 am Philippine Standard Time (PHT) December 16, 2023 Saturday 9.30 am India Standard Time (IST) December 16, 2023 Saturday 7 pm Australia Central Standard Time (ACST) December 17, 2023 Sunday 12.30 am Singapore Standard Time (SST) December 16, 2023 Saturday 9.30 am Central European Summer Time (CEST) December 16, 2023 Saturday 8.30 am Hong Kong Time (HKT) December 16, 2023 Saturday 9.30 am

The release dates for all 12 episodes of The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess are as follows:

Episode 1: October 7, 2023 (Released)

Episode 2: October 14, 2023 (Released)

Episode 3: October 21, 2023 (Released)

Episode 4: October 28, 2023 (Released)

Episode 5: November 4, 2023 (Released)

Episode 6: November 11, 2023 (Released)

Episode 7: November 18, 2023 (Released)

Episode 8: November 25, 2023 (Released)

Episode 9: December 2, 2023 (Released)

Episode 10: December 9, 2023

Episode 11: December 16, 2023

Episode 12: December 23, 2023

A quick recap of episode 9

Sakuna and Vill as shown in anime (Image via Studio Project No. 9)

In episode 9, Terakomari was seen enjoying her two-week vacation, which she earned after winning the Crimson Lords' war. She seemingly spent a good time on the Akura Nation's beach with Vill and Sakuna.

After all the beach play, Vill disclosed the real reason why Terakomari was there. Terakomari was invited to the tea party organized by Nelia, one of the formidable commanders of the Aruka Nation.

Nelia was impressed by Terakomari's performance in the Crimson Lords' war and revealed her motive. She wanted to form an alliance with Terakomari to dominate the world. However, their meeting didn't go well and led to Nelia carrying grudges against Terakomari.

Their meeting went south due to a misunderstanding. The seventh troop of Terakomari defeated Nelia's troop effortlessly and demolished a tower just out of habit.

Terakomari, along with her subordinates, escaped the Aruka Nation and reached Moonlight Nation, where Karla Amatsu from the Heavenly Paradise Nation was waiting for Terakomari to form an alliance through which they could promote world peace. In conclusion of the episode, Nelia's true motives were revealed, which was to kidnap and kill Terakomari.

What to expect from The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess episode 10

Nelia as shown in anime (Image via Studio Project No. 9)

Fans can expect episode 11 to feature new challenges and foes that could potentially threaten Terakomari's life and push her further to relay and understand her true power.

Moreover, it will be interesting for fans to witness how she will face all the challenges and how her new ally from the Heavenly Paradise Nation will assist her.