The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess episode 9 is scheduled to be released on December 2, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST. Fans around the world will be able to stream this latest episode, along with previous ones, on HIDIVE.

In episode 8, Sakuna shared her memories with Terakomari, revealing her true intentions and motivations. Touched by Terakomari's kindness, Sakuna's heart underwent a profound transformation. This newfound understanding led to a fierce battle between Terakomari and Odilon, in which the former emerged victorious. Along with defeating Odilon, Terakomari also triumphed in the Crimson Lord's war.

Fans are now eagerly awaiting the arrival of episode 9 of The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess, as they want to see how Terakomari and her friends overcome new obstacles. Witnessing their strength and cleverness in the face of challenges promises to be an enthralling spectacle.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess episode 8.

The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess episode 9 release date and time

Terakomari as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Project No. 9)

The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess episode 9 is all set to premiere on December 2, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST. Japanese audiences can enjoy this new episode on Tokyo MX, AT-X, and other channels. For global fans, this fresh installment will be available on HIDIVE along with previous episodes.

Here's a list of the global release timings for The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess episode 9:

Regions Date Day Time Japan Standard Time (JST) December 2, 2023 Saturday 10.30 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST) December 2, 2023 Saturday 9.30 am Philippine Standard Time (PHT) December 2, 2023 Saturday 9.30 am India Standard Time (IST) December 2, 2023 Saturday 7 pm Australia Central Standard Time (ACST) December 3, 2023 Sunday 12.30 am Singapore Standard Time (SST) December 2, 2023 Saturday 9.30 am Central European Summer Time (CEST) December 2, 2023 Saturday 8.30 am Hong Kong Time (HKT) December 2, 2023 Saturday 9.30 pm

The release dates for all 12 episodes of The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess are as follows:

Episode 1: October 7, 2023 (Released)

Episode 2: October 14, 2023 (Released)

Episode 3: October 21, 2023 (Released)

Episode 4: October 28, 2023 (Released)

Episode 5: November 4, 2023 (Released)

Episode 6: November 11, 2023 (Released)

Episode 7: November 18, 2023 (Released)

Episode 8: November 25, 2023 (Released)

Episode 9: December 2, 2023

Episode 10: December 9, 2023

Episode 11: December 16, 2023

Episode 12: December 23, 2023

A quick recap of episode 8

Terakomari as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Project No. 9)

In episode 8, Sakuna revealed her precious memories with Terakomari and exposed her true intentions and the reasons behind them. She also disclosed her core implosion and all the crimes she had committed. However, Terakomari's kindness changed Sakuna's heart, leading to the decision that she would no longer be used by Inverse Moon.

Odilon was quite disappointed and angered after Sakuna's decision, which resulted in a fierce battle between them. Unfortunately, Sakuna lost, but in her final moments before losing consciousness, she made Terakomari drink her blood, eventually awakening Terakomari's core implosion.

After overpowering Odilon in their fight, Terakomari defeated him and emerged victorious in the Crimson Lord's battle.

What to expect from The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess episode 9?

Terakomari and her maid as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Project No. 9)

In episode 9, fans can expect to witness the consequences of Terakomari's acquired abilities and her triumph in the Crimson Lords' war. Fans can also anticipate seeing how Terakomari handles obstacles that test both her leadership skills and the resilience of her team.

After winning, Terakomari is rewarded with a two-week vacation, fans can look forward to seeing how she would spend her vacation and what challenges she might face during her time off.

