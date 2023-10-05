The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess, the anime adaptation of the popular light novel series of the same name, was officially announced in January 2023 and is finally scheduled to premiere in Japan on October 7, 2023.

The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess anime will be produced by Studio Project No. 9 and directed by Tatsuma Minamikawa. The series is expected to have 12 episodes.

The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess promises to be a fun and heartwarming story about a vampire princess who is forced to step outside her comfort zone and confront the outside world. The anime is expected to follow the themes of friendship, self-acceptance, and overcoming one's fears.

The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess episode 1 will debut on October 7, 2023, in Japan

Release date and time, where to watch

The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess episode 1 will be released on October 7, 2023, at 10:30 p.m. JST on AT-X, Tokyo MX, and other channels in Japan. It will also be available to stream globally on HIDIVE.

Here are the specific global release times for The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess episode 1:

Japan Standard Time (JST): Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 10:30 p.m.

Eastern Standard Time (EST): Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 9:30 a.m.

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 9:30 a.m.

India Standard Time (IST): Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 7 p.m.

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): Sunday, October 8, 2023, at 12:30 a.m.

Singapore Standard Time (SST): Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 9:30 p.m.

Central European Summer Time (CEST): Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 8:30 a.m.

The release dates for all 12 episodes of The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess are as follows:

Episode 1: October 7, 2023

Episode 2: October 14, 2023

Episode 3: October 21, 2023

Episode 4: October 28, 2023

Episode 5: November 4, 2023

Episode 6: November 11, 2023

Episode 7: November 18, 2023

Episode 8: November 25, 2023

Episode 9: December 2, 2023

Episode 10: December 9, 2023

Episode 11: December 16, 2023

Episode 12: December 23, 2023

The plot of the series

Cast of The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess (Image via Studio Project No. 9)

The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess follows the story of Terakomari, a shut-in vampire who is suddenly promoted to commander of the army. Terakomari is inexperienced and weak, and her new squad has a reputation for being violent and uncooperative. Additionally, Terakomari hates the blood of her prestigious vampire clan, and she tries to hide her abilities.

Despite the odds stacked against her, Terakomari is determined to succeed. She uses her intelligence and cunning to overcome the challenges she faces, and she slowly begins to earn the respect of her squad. Along the way, Terakomari also learns to embrace her true self and vampire heritage.

The se­ries delve into themes of resilience, self-acceptance, and friendship. It is a heartwarming and humorous story following the journey of a young woman as she discovers where she truly belongs.

What to expect from The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess episode 1

The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess episode 1 is likely to introduce the main characters, Terakomari and her maid Villhaze, and the challenges Terakomari faces as the new commander of the army. The episode will be lighthearted and comedic, focusing on Terakomari's attempts to earn the respect of her squad.

The anime series as a whole is expected to be a heartwarming and comedic story about a young woman who finds her place in the world, exploring themes of overcoming adversity, self-acceptance, and friendship.

