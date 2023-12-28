The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess episode 12: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess episode 12 is all set to premiere throughout Japan on December 30, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST. Fans all over the globe can stream this final episode of the series along with previous ones on HIDIVE.

In episode 11, Terakomari, along with Vill and Nelia, went to uncover the secrets of the human experiments conducted in Daydream Paradise, a part of the Akura Kingdom. On the other hand, the Crimson Lords managed to stop the attack on the Munlite Kingdom. Unfortunately, Terakomari and her friends were tracked down in the Akura Kingdom by the Warblades, a high-caliber unit of soldiers.

Fans are now eagerly awaiting the release of The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess episode 12, hoping that this finale episode will feature Terakomari's true potential as there is a war to fight against 5000 experimented artificial soldiers.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess episode 11.

The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess

episode 12 release date and time

Terakomari as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Project No. 9)

The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess episode 12 is scheduled to be released on December 30, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST. Fans from Japan can watch it on Tokyo MX, AT-X, and other channels. Meanwhile, this final episode will be available on HIDIVE along with previous episodes for global fans.

Here's a list of the global release timings for The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess episode 12:

Regions Date Day Time Japan Standard Time (JST) December 30, 2023 Saturday 10.30 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST) December 30, 2023 Saturday 9.30 am Philippine Standard Time (PHT) December 30, 2023 Saturday 9.30 am India Standard Time (IST) December 30, 2023 Saturday 7 pm Australia Central Standard Time (ACST) December 31, 2023 Sunday 12.30 am Singapore Standard Time (SST) December 30, 2023 Saturday 9.30 am Central European Summer Time (CEST) December 30, 2023 Saturday 8.30 am Hong Kong Time (HKT) December 30, 2023 Saturday 9.30 am

Expand Tweet

The release dates for all 12 episodes of The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess are as follows:

Episode 1: October 7, 2023 (Released)

Episode 2: October 14, 2023 (Released)

Episode 3: October 21, 2023 (Released)

Episode 4: October 28, 2023 (Released)

Episode 5: November 4, 2023 (Released)

Episode 6: November 11, 2023 (Released)

Episode 7: November 18, 2023 (Released)

Episode 8: November 25, 2023 (Released)

Episode 9: December 2, 2023 (Released)

Episode 10: December 9, 2023 (Released)

Episode 11: December 16, 2023 (Released)

Episode 12: December 30, 2023

A quick recap of episode 11

Terakomari, Vill, and Sakuna as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Project No. 9)

In episode 11, Crimson Lords somehow managed to put an end to the attack on the Munlite Kingdom. Meanwhile, Terakomari and her friends, including Vill, Karla, Nelia, and her maid, embarked on the mission to uncover the secret base where human experiments were being conducted.

Unfortunately, Terakomari got tracked down before reaching Daydream Paradise, a part of Akura Kingdom. Luckily, Sakuna, with the Munlite force, appeared on time and held the Warblades unit, allowing Terakomari to escape with her friends.

After reaching the base, Nelia was betrayed by her maid, who happened to be the younger sister of the Warblade unit leader. During the confrontation, Terakomari, along with Vill and Nelia, got injured. In the face of despair, Terakomari showed resilience and motivated Nelia, who was about to give up on her dreams. Nelia sucked Terakomari's blood, invoking amazing power in her.

What to expect from episode 12?

Terakomari and Nelia as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Project No. 9)

As of now, episode 12 is going to be the final episode. Fans can expect a full-scale battle and an action-filled feast from this upcoming installment. Fans can look forward to seeing the true potential of Terakomari's core implosion as there is a war to fight that is much more intense than she has fought before.