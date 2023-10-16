The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess episode 3 is scheduled to be released on October 21, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST. Fans can watch it on HIDIVE.
Fans of The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess were thrilled by episode 2 of the anime adaptation. They praised the animation quality, clever humor, and character development, particularly the focus on Komari, the beloved shut-in vampire princess.
Directed by Tatsuma Minamikawa and animated by Studio Project No.9, The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess offers fantastic animation, lovable characters, and humorous adventures that are sure to bring joy to viewers of all ages.
The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess episode 3 release schedule around the world
The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess episode 3 will be released on October 21, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST on AT-X, Tokyo MX, and other channels in Japan. It will also be available to stream globally on HIDIVE.
Here's a list of the global release timings for The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess episode 3:
- Japan Standard Time (JST): Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 10:30 pm
- Eastern Standard Time (EST): Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 9:30 am
- Philippine Standard Time (PHT): Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 9:30 am
- India Standard Time (IST): Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 7 pm
- Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): Sunday, October 22, 2023, at 12:30 am
- Singapore Standard Time (SST): Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 9:30 pm
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 8:30 am
- Hong Kong Time (HKT): Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 9:30 pm
The release dates for all 12 episodes of The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess are as follows:
- Episode 1: October 7, 2023 (Released)
- Episode 2: October 14, 2023 (Released)
- Episode 3: October 21, 2023
- Episode 4: October 28, 2023
- Episode 5: November 4, 2023
- Episode 6: November 11, 2023
- Episode 7: November 18, 2023
- Episode 8: November 25, 2023
- Episode 9: December 2, 2023
- Episode 10: December 9, 2023
- Episode 11: December 16, 2023
- Episode 12: December 23, 2023
A quick recap of episode 2
As Komari settles into her role as the commander of the Vampire Hunter Squad, she encounters a series of hurdles. These include navigating through political manipulations from the Mulnite Empire and facing an unknown adversary hiding in the shadows.
Komari also faces internal challenges within her own squad. Initially, some members are skeptical of her abilities as a leader. However, she gradually gains their respect through her intelligence and unwavering determination.
In the climax of the episode, Komari bravely leads her squad into battle against a formidable rival army. Despite being outnumbered and facing great odds, Komari and her team manage to defeat their enemies through clever tactics and teamwork.
