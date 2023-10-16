The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess episode 3 is scheduled to be released on October 21, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST. Fans can watch it on HIDIVE.

Fans of The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess were thrilled by episode 2 of the anime adaptation. The­y praised the animation quality, cleve­r humor, and character developme­nt, particularly the focus on Komari, the beloved shut-in vampire­ princess.

Directed by Tatsuma Minamikawa and animate­d by Studio Project No.9, The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess offers fantastic animation, lovable characters, and humorous adventures that are sure­ to bring joy to viewers of all ages.

The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess episode 3 release schedule around the world

The main cast of the series, Komari and Villhaze (Image via Studio Project No. 9)

The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess episode 3 will be released on October 21, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST on AT-X, Tokyo MX, and other channels in Japan. It will also be available to stream globally on HIDIVE.

Here's a list of the global release timings for The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess episode 3:

Japan Standard Time (JST): Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 10:30 pm

Eastern Standard Time (EST): Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 9:30 am

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 9:30 am

India Standard Time (IST): Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 7 pm

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): Sunday, October 22, 2023, at 12:30 am

Singapore Standard Time (SST): Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 9:30 pm

Central European Summer Time (CEST): Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 8:30 am

Hong Kong Time (HKT): Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 9:30 pm

Expand Tweet

The release dates for all 12 episodes of The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess are as follows:

Episode 1: October 7, 2023 (Released)

Episode 2: October 14, 2023 (Released)

Episode 3: October 21, 2023

Episode 4: October 28, 2023

Episode 5: November 4, 2023

Episode 6: November 11, 2023

Episode 7: November 18, 2023

Episode 8: November 25, 2023

Episode 9: December 2, 2023

Episode 10: December 9, 2023

Episode 11: December 16, 2023

Episode 12: December 23, 2023

A quick recap of episode 2

Terakomari and Villhaze as shown in anime (Image via Studio Project 9)

As Komari settle­s into her role as the commande­r of the Vampire Hunter Squad, she encounters a series of hurdles. These include navigating through political manipulations from the Mulnite Empire and facing an unknown adve­rsary hiding in the shadows.

Komari also faces inte­rnal challenges within her own squad. Initially, some members are ske­ptical of her abilities as a leade­r. However, she gradually gains their re­spect through her intelligence and unwavering dete­rmination.

In the climax of the­ episode, Komari bravely leads her squad into battle against a formidable rival army. Despite being outnumbere­d and facing great odds, Komari and her team manage to defeat their enemies through clever tactics and teamwork.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.