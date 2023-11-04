The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess episode 5 is all set to air throughout Japan on November 4, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST. This new installment will be available to watch on HIDIVE for viewers around the world.

In episode 4 of the series, a fierce confrontation took place between Terakomari and Millicent. Terakomari fought valiantly despite being considerably weaker than Millicent. Through her resolve and with the help of Vill, she eventually emerged victorious over Millicent and rescued Vill from captivity. Ove­rall, episode 4 was an emotional and action-filled installment for viewers.

Fans eagerly await the release of The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess episode 5, hoping for more action sequences, character development, and insight into Terakomari's struggle to control her powers.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess episode 4.

The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess episode 5 release date and time

Karen Helvetius as shown in anime (Image via Studio Project No. 9)

The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess episode 5 is scheduled for release on November 4, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST. It will be broadcast on AT-X, Tokyo MX, and other channels in Japan. For global fans, this installment will be available on HIDIVE along with previous episodes.

Here's a list of the global release timings for The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess episode 5:

Japan Standard Time (JST): Saturday, November 4, 2023, at 10.30 pm

Eastern Standard Time (EST): Saturday, November 4, 2023, at 9.30 am

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): Saturday, November 4, 2023, at 9.30 am

India Standard Time (IST): Saturday, November 4, 2023, at 7 pm

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): Sunday, November 5, 2023, at 12.30 am

Singapore Standard Time (SST): Saturday, November 4, 2023, at 9.30 am

Central European Summer Time (CEST): Saturday, November 4, 2023, at 8.30 am

Hong Kong Time (HKT): Saturday, November 4, 2023, at 9.30 pm

The release dates for all 12 episodes of The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess are as follows:

Episode 1: October 7, 2023 (Released)

Episode 2: October 14, 2023 (Released)

Episode 3: October 21, 2023 (Released)

Episode 4: October 28, 2023 (Released)

Episode 5: November 4, 2023

Episode 6: November 11, 2023

Episode 7: November 18, 2023

Episode 8: November 25, 2023

Episode 9: December 2, 2023

Episode 10: December 9, 2023

Episode 11: December 16, 2023

Episode 12: December 23, 2023

A quick recap of episode 4

Terakomari as shown in The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess (Image via Studio Project No. 9)

In episode 4 of The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess, Terakomari races to rescue her maid, Vill, who has been captured by Millicent, a formidable Blue Night. A fierce clash takes place between Terakomari and Millicent, even though Terakomari lacks abilities.

However, fueled by unwavering determination and sheer willpower, she manages to prevail and save Vill. Just as it seems that Terakomari is on the brink of defeat, Vill selflessly shares her blood with her mistress, triggering an awakening within Terakomari's Core Implosion power. Suddenly empowered beyond measure, Terakomari overwhelms Millicent, emerges victorious over her, and rescues Vill.

Besides the fight, Episode 4 offers glimpses of Millicent's history. She suffers from her father's harsh treatments for failing to activate her Core Implosion ability. Hard work and training scenes where Millicent strives to master her powers are also shown.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.