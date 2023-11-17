The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess episode 7 is slated to air on November 18, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST. Viewers worldwide will be able to access this latest installment on HIDIVE.

Episode 6 of the series began with a round table meeting of the Crimson Lords. During the meeting, Terakomari faced accusations and criticism for being the Crimson Lord. However, Terakomari handled all the criticism with confidence, and the meeting concluded with the announcement of upcoming battles between all the Crimson Lords. Overall, Episode 6 of the series was filled with excitement and plot twists.

Fans eagerly await the release of The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess episode 7, hoping for heightened action and eager to witness Terakomari's approach to this battle of Crimson Lords, as her fate as Crimson Lord hangs in the balance.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess episode 6.

The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess episode 7 release date and time

Terakomari among other Crimson Lords as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Project No. 9)

The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess episode 7 is scheduled to air on November 18, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST. In Japan, this new episode will air on Tokyo MX, AT-X, and other stations. For global fans, this episode will be available on HIDIVE along with previous episodes.

Here's a list of the global release timings for The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess episode 7:

Japan Standard Time (JST): Saturday, November 18, 2023, at 10.30 pm

Eastern Standard Time (EST): Saturday, November 18, 2023, at 9.30 am

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): Saturday, November 18, 2023, at 9.30 am

India Standard Time (IST): Saturday, November 18, 2023, at 7 pm

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): Sunday, November 19, 2023, at 12.30 am

Singapore Standard Time (SST): Saturday, November 18, 2023, at 9.30 am

Central European Summer Time (CEST): Saturday, November 18, 2023, at 8.30 am

Hong Kong Time (HKT): Saturday, November 18, 2023, at 9.30 pm

The release dates for all 12 episodes of The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess are as follows:

Episode 1: October 7, 2023 (Released)

Episode 2: October 14, 2023 (Released)

Episode 3: October 21, 2023 (Released)

Episode 4: October 28, 2023 (Released)

Episode 5: November 4, 2023 (Released)

Episode 6: November 11, 2023 (Released)

Episode 7: November 18, 2023

Episode 8: November 25, 2023

Episode 9: December 2, 2023

Episode 10: December 9, 2023

Episode 11: December 16, 2023

Episode 12: December 23, 2023

A quick recap of episode 6

Millicent as shown in anime (Image via Studio Project No. 9)

In Episode 6, a round table meeting of the Crimson Lords convened to decide Terakomari's fate as a Crimson Lord. Villhaze, Terakomari's maid, poisoned one of the Crimson Lords to prevent them from voting against Terakomari. Despite accusations of using her family's reputation and lacking skills, Terakomari handled everything confidently. The meeting concluded with the announcement of battles between the Crimson Lords.

Episode 6 also featured Terakomari running to Sakuna to stop her from reading her novel. The plot took an interesting turn when Sakuna, revealed to be part of the Inverse Moon organization like Millicent, attempted to kill Terakomari under pressure to protect her family. The episode ended with Sakuna meeting Millicent.

What to expect from The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess episode 7

Karen as shown in anime (Image via Studio Project No. 9)

Fans can expect episode 7 of The Vexations of a Shut In Vampire Princess to be mysterious and action-filled as the battle between the Crimson Lords approaches. Moreover, this episode might reveal more about Sakuna's reasons for joining the Inverse Moon organization and her encounter with Millicent, adding a level of intrigue to the story.

