The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess episode 6 is scheduled to premiere on November 11, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST. This new installment will be available to watch on HIDIVE for viewers around the world.

In episode 5 of the series, a string of murders occurred consecutively every night. Terakomari was assigned the task of tracking down the individual responsible for these crimes. She was introduced to Sakuna, a shy crimson lord who thinks of Terakomari as an elder sister. Overall, episode 5 was a mysterious and action-filled installment for viewers.

Fans eagerly await the release of The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess episode 6, hoping for more character development and a deepening relationship between Terakomari and Sakuna and wondering how Villhaze will manage her jealousy of the latter.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess episode 5.

The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess episode 6 release date and time

Terakomari as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Project No. 9)

The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess episode 6 is all set to release on November 11, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST. This fresh installment will be broadcast on AT-X, Tokyo MX, and other channels in Japan. For global fans, this episode will be available on HIDIVE along with previous episodes.

Here's a list of the global release timings for The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess episode 6:

Japan Standard Time (JST): Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 10.30 pm

Eastern Standard Time (EST): Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 9.30 am

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 9.30 am

India Standard Time (IST): Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 7 pm

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): Sunday, November 12, 2023, at 12.30 am

Singapore Standard Time (SST): Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 9.30 am

Central European Summer Time (CEST): Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 8.30 am

Hong Kong Time (HKT): Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 9.30 pm

The release dates for all 12 episodes of The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess are as follows:

Episode 1: October 7, 2023 (Released)

Episode 2: October 14, 2023 (Released)

Episode 3: October 21, 2023 (Released)

Episode 4: October 28, 2023 (Released)

Episode 5: November 4, 2023 (Released)

Episode 6: November 11, 2023

Episode 7: November 18, 2023

Episode 8: November 25, 2023

Episode 9: December 2, 2023

Episode 10: December 9, 2023

Episode 11: December 16, 2023

Episode 12: December 23, 2023

A quick recap of episode 5

Sakuna and Terakomari as shown in anime (Image via Studio Project No. 9)

In episode 5, the city is gripped by a series of murders committed by an unknown terrorist. Terakomari, who has been tasked with finding the culprit, seeks assistance from Sakuna, a crimson lord. In order to uncover the identity of the perpetrator, Terakomari, Villhaze, and Sakuna decided to patrol the palace every night until 10.

However, Sakuna's admiration for Terakomari as a sister begins to incite jealousy in Villhaze. Furthermore, to motivate her battalion and intensify their search for the murderer, Terakomari unknowingly announces a date with whoever apprehends the culprit first.

What to expect from The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess episode 6

Cast of The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess (Image via Studio Project No. 9)

In episode 6, viewers can anticipate a rise in tensions as the investigation into the series of murders becomes more intense. The bond between Terakomari and Sakuna grows stronger while Villhaze struggles with her increasing feelings of jealousy.

In addition, the search for the culprit intensifies, and the battalion's determination is fueled by the prospect of winning a date with Terakomari if they succeed.

