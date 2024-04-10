The Weakest Dragon Ball character gave Vegeta the most humiliating defeat

Vegeta could be considered the person with the biggest pride in the Dragon Ball series and for good reasons. Not only was he one of the strongest of the extinct race of Saiyans, but he was also the only living prince of this strong race.

He invaded Earth alongside Nappa, hoping to take over this planet and use the Dragon Balls to wish for immortality. However, the Z fighters thwarted his plans, and he was about to get killed by Krillin, who stopped at the eleventh hour because of Goku. Events followed, and Vegeta had to return to Earth.

When he returned, he crossed paths with Bulma, his future wife, who not only forced him to shower but made him wear a pink shirt. This was one of the only few times someone bested Vegeta, and ironically, she was one of the weakest people in the series.

Exploring Vegeta's defeat by one of the weakest characters in Dragon Ball

Vegeta, as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Vegeta is one of the series' main protagonists, introduced in Dragon Ball Z. He was the prince of Saiyans, the race that went extinct a while ago. He invaded Earth hoping to take over it, summon Shenlong, the Eternal Dragon from the Dragon Balls, and ask him to grant him immortality.

His first raid on Earth was made alongside Nappa, the former general of the Saiyan army. They were greeted by some of the Z fighters, of whom Nappa defeated Yamcha, Chiatzu, and Tien on the spot. After this, Vegeta gave them time to call Son Goku for a fight while Nappa destroyed the planet's military.

Fortunately, Vegeta could sense Goku from afar, but his power levels were out of the charts, so he ordered Nappa to kill his friends so they wouldn't interfere in their fight. Nappa obeyed his orders and was close to crushing Gohan under his foot when Son Goku finally arrived. He gravely injured Nappa and told Vegeta to cure his injured friend.

Piccolo (left) and Vegeta (right) as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

This was followed by a series of events until the final fight between Goku and Vegeta arrived. Fortunately, Goku defeated Vegeta but was also injured pretty severely. Vegeta tried to escape, but Krillin appeared out of nowhere and tried to kill him. Goku requested his friend to let Vegeta go in hopes of a future fight. After much convincing, Vegeta was allowed to run.

During the Frieza Saga, Vegeta died and was resurrected on Planet Namek. He was later sent back to Earth, where he wanted to meet Goku and fight him in his Super Saiyan form. Fortunately, Goku didn't die after defeating Frieza and didn't get summoned to Earth. In search of Goku, Vegeta returned to Earth after almost two years.

Bulma after making Vegeta wear the pink shirt (Image via Toei Animation)

As soon as he arrived on the planet, he went to Capsule Corporation, which was the only place where he knew some people. Witnessing a dirty Vegeta, Bulma ordered the Saiyan Prince to bathe. Vegeta complied and took one, but her next order was for him to wear a pink shirt and yellow trousers.

Although Vegeta was initially hesitant to wear it, Bulma's continuous remarks bested him, and the prince of Saiyan faced a humiliating defeat against one of the weakest beings on Earth. He later opened up to Bulma more than any other Earthling, and they became lovers. They later had their first child, Trunks, and after that, they got married.

