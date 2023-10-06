The Yuzuki Family's Four Sons episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Yuzuki Family's Four Sons episode 2 is scheduled to be released on Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 11:30 p.m. in Japan. Fans in other regions can expect to see The Yuzuki Family's Four Sons episode 2 at various times depending on their time zone.

The anime adaptation of The Yuzuki Family's Four Sons manga debuted on October 5, 2023, directed by Mitsuru Hongo and animated by Studio Shuka. It is planned to have 12 episodes in total.

The Yuzuki Family's Four Sons episode 2 will be released on October 12, 2023, in Japan

Release date and time, where to watch

The Yuzuki Family's Four Sons episode 2 will be released on Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 11:30 p.m. JST on AT-X, BS11, and other channels in Japan. It will also be available to stream globally on Crunchyroll.

Here are the specific release times for various regions for The Yuzuki Family's Four Sons episode 2:

Japan Standard Time (JST): Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 11:30 p.m.

Eastern Standard Time (EST): Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 10:30 a.m.

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 10:30 a.m.

India Standard Time (IST): Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 8 p.m.

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): Friday, October 13, 2023, at 1:30 a.m.

Central European Summer Time (CEST): Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 9:30 a.m.

Singapore Standard Time (SST): Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 10:30 p.m.

The release dates for all 12 episodes of The Yuzuki Family's Four Sons are as follows:

Episode 1: October 5, 2023

Episode 2: October 12, 2023

Episode 3: October 19, 2023

Episode 4: October 26, 2023

Episode 5: November 2, 2023

Episode 6: November 9, 2023

Episode 7: November 16, 2023

Episode 8: November 23, 2023

Episode 9: November 30, 2023

Episode 10: December 7, 2023

Episode 11: December 14, 2023

Episode 12: December 21, 2023

The plot of The Yuzuki Family's Four Sons

The Yuzuki Family's Four Sons is a heartwarming anime series about four orphaned brothers who learn to support each other and grow up together.

The eldest brother, Hayato, is a 23-year-old teacher who works hard to provide for his younger brothers, Mikoto (13), Minato (12), and Gakuto (6). Despite his busy schedule, Hayato is always there for his brothers and does his best to give them a happy and loving home.

Mikoto is the second-eldest brother, known for his cool and collected demeanor. He is also very protective of Minato, who is often shy and awkward. Minato is the third-eldest brother and the most emotional of the four. He is also very clumsy and accident-prone. Gakuto is the youngest brother and is a wise and talented first-grader.

The series follows the four brothers as they navigate their daily lives together, facing challenges such as school, relationships, and growing up. Through it all, they learn to rely on each other and form a strong bond that cannot be broken.

What to expect from The Yuzuki Family's Four Sons episode 2

In The Yuzuki Family's Four Sons episode 2, viewers can expect to see the four brothers continue to adjust to their new life without their parents. Hayato and Mikoto will likely try to be more supportive and understanding of their younger brothers, while Minato and Gakuto will try to adjust to their new roles in the family.

Viewers can also expect them to face new challenges in episode 2. Minato may also start feeling more pressure to contribute to the family, while Gakuto may begin to miss his parents more. Also, Hayato and Mikoto might struggle to balance their work and family responsibilities.

Overall, episode 2 of The Yuzuki Family's Four Sons is likely to be a heartwarming and emotional episode that explores the challenges and joys of family life.

