There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 1: Mai's confession, rooftop drama and a peculiar agreement

There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 1 premiered on Monday, July 07, 2025. The opening installment set the tone for a quirky and emotionally layered romcom with strong character dynamics. It began with Mai Ouduka vehemently confessing her love for protagonist Renako Amaori.
The episode does well to introduce the main cast and establish the dynamics between Renako and Mai and their arrangement. It is a unique situation where Mai tries to convince Renako that they are to be lovers while Renako argues that friendship is the better call.
There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 1 blends tension, comedy and sincerity into an interesting push-pull bond. Simultaneously, it hints at a developing dynamic which is equally endearing, awkward, dramatic and affectionate.
There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 1
Titled "Girlfriends? no freaking way!", There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 1 began with Mai Ouduka's confession to Renako Amaori. The scene then quickly moved to the latter unpacking her lunch. It was lunch break at school and she was seated with Mai and her group of friends.
This included Ajisai Sena, Satsuki Koto, and Kaho Koyanagi. Renako felt that she had ruined the mood as she was nervous and couldn't contribute to the ever-changing topics the girls discussed. Rapidly growing anxious, Renako yelled out and made a run for it, flustered and embarrased.
Atop the school rooftop, she was able to calm herself. There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 1 then showcased a flashback - Renako was a loner in junior high. Thus, she reinvented herself and transferred schools to start afresh. That is where she met Mai, model highschooler and her friend group.
Back to the present, Mai rushed to the rooftop, concerned for Renako. Seeing her standing at the railing, she mistook it from Renako wanting to jump and sprinted to her. Watching Mai rush towards her, the pink-haired panicked. In this process, both girls fell from the roof but thankfully landed in a tree below, perched on a branch.
Here, There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 1 showcased Renako open up to Mai. She explained the reason for her running away abruptly (overwhelmed) and apologised for it. Mai, in return, spoke of her own struggle to keep up her "perfect" image, something she grew tired of at times.
Closer now, the girls returned to the group and played it off cool. Renako was in awe of how people loved Mai and endeavored to be her best friend some day. Switching to the confession, which was a day after this, Mai was quite open about her love for Renako, who was in total opposition, stating that friendship was better.
Thus, a compromise was made - they would switch back and forth, i.e., some days as friends and others as lovers. In this manner, Mai took it upon herself to win Renako's affection on the appropriate days. The meaning of each day would be decided as per how Mai styled her hair - open (lovers) or tied up (friends).
The following day, There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 1 featured an open-haired Mai and Renako guiding her to the restroom. The latter was mad that Mai had been keeping her hair for the last 3 days. Her efforts to scold the blonde backfired, as she found it adorable rather.
The episode then introduced each of Mai's friends by name as Renako and Mai declined their offer to hang out. Instead, the blonde privately invited Renako to her VIP club for tea. There's No Freaking Way I'll be Your Lover! Unless... episode 1 ended with Mai attempting to kiss Renako, but holding back till she received permission to do so.
Also read:
- Dandadan season 2 episode 1 highlights
- Nyaight of the Living Cat episode 1 highlights
- Call of the Night season 2 episode 1 highlights