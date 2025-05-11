These two Jujutsu Kaisen characters need Soul Swap training more than any others (& it's not Yuta and Yuji)

Jujutsu Kaisen has introduced a number of intriguing techniques through its 271 chapters. From barrier techniques to Domains to even manipulating Cursed Tools in battle, the series' power and battle systems were truly unique. One thing that stood out in particular was Soul Swapping. This was first seen when Atsuya Kusakabe and Yuji Itadori swapped souls as part of the latter's training.

From what was shown, Soul Swapping permitted two individuals to temporarily switch bodies by interchanging their souls. In Yuji's case, Kusakabe's soul in his body meant he could learn and use Simple Domain quicker, thanks to Kusakabe getting his body accustomed to it. Even Sukuna sometimes would Soul Swap with Yuji, as they shared a body, to wreak havoc and break the boy's spirit.

However, this was quite limited in Jujutsu Kaisen, meaning it had the potential to be used more often with different sorcerers. The most fitting that come to mind are Megumi Fushiguro and Nobara Kugisaki, who would each benefit from Soul Swap training.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Jujutsu Kaisen: These characters undergoing Soul Swap training would be game-changing

Megumi Fushiguro in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Before beginning, it is worth mentioning that in each case, the characters are assumed to be open to this kind of training. So now delving in, Megumi would benefit greatly from Soul Swap training. For starters, it is his Domain that would be the main focus here. Chimera Shadow Garden is undoubtedly strong but lacks a barrier, needing deployment in an indoor space that forcibly closes it.

Someone like Atsuya Kusakabe or even Gojo Satoru would make a great partner for this. The former was a master at Simple Domains, even earning praise from Kenjaku for his knowledge of New Shadow Style. Needless to say, Gojo stands as the Strongest for a reason. By training with each or both of them, Megumi would learn how to complete his Domain and boost its effectiveness.

It might also allow him to tame more Shikigami. As seen in Jujutsu Kaisen, he didn't use very many of them during his fights, the most popular ones being Max Elephant, Rabbit Escape, and Divine Dogs. By swapping souls with Gojo, he would receive aid in taming more Shikigami, so he could be more versatile in battle and not rely on limited options to fight back.

Nobara Kugisaki in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

On the other hand, Nobara, too, would have grown immensely had she received Soul Swap training. For her, the best partners would likely be Maki Zenin and Todo Aoi. Maki takes a spot here for her near-unmatched skill at wielding Cursed Tools. Having no Cursed Energy pushed her to train hard in close-quarters combat and become adept in the use of Cursed Tools.

This is one area that Nobara could use improvement in, and who better than Maki? Moreover, given their relationship in the series, she would likely be quite willing to learn from her senior. The next person who could train Nobara would be Todo. As odd as that may seem, it cannot be denied that he is one of the sharpest sorcerers among the Jujutsu high cohort.

Since he possessed such an in-depth understanding of Cursed Techniques and knew his own one (Boogie Woogie) fully, he could guide Nobara in bettering hers. The training would allow him to understand her Straw Doll technique and uncover more ways of using it. In doing so, it would get ingrained in her body, which she would then find easier to use later on.

Final thoughts

Megumi, Yuji and Nobara in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Soul Swapping in Jujutsu Kaisen presents untapped potential for character development and battle enhancement. The series depicted it quite sparingly, but it demonstrated the ability to fast-track learning by enabling sorcerers to experience another’s skills first-hand. As explained, Megumi and Nobara would find immense benefit in such training.

Under Gojo and/or Kusakabe's tutelage, Megumi's Chimera Shadow Garden could be completed, and he likely tamed more Shikigami. Elsewhere, Nobara's close-combat skills would be sharpened, and her Straw Doll technique would be dissected by soul swapping with Todo. Each case underscores how Soul Swap training could further their grasp of Cursed Techniques and transform them into more versatile fighters.

Underused, this method of training possesses game-changing potential. If expanded upon further, it would bring a unique touch to the power system and allow for new narrative avenues.

