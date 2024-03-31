This Dragon Ball character would have been the ideal teacher to My Hero Academia's Mineta (and for a good reason)

The Dragon Ball series has given plenty of unique characters to the animanga world, each boasting special personalities and abilities. Fans therefore compare this series to other shonen titles and often come up with scenarios involving characters from two or more shonen series in unlikely settings.

More recently, fans were wondering about the possibility of one particular Dragon Ball character acting as a trainer/master to a character from the My Hero Academia series. This is an interesting scenario because fans were wondering about the perfect mentor to My Hero Academia’s Mineta.

This Dragon Ball character's personality is rather odd, and he constantly displays perverted tendencies. Netizens were also reminded of another character from the Dragon Ball series who had a similar personality. Fans argue that this character could have been the ideal master to My Hero Academia’s Mineta.

The ideal Dragon Ball character who could have been a master to My Hero Academia’s Mineta

Master Roshi as seen in the Dragon Ball anime (image via Toei Animation)

If we think about a Dragon Ball character whose personality is similar to My Hero Academia’s Mineta, one person certainly comes to mind - Master Roshi. His personality was quite similar to Mineta's in the sense that women often avoided him like the plague.

For the most part, Master Roshi is a perverted old man who doesn’t have a filter and often says whatever is on his mind. He also often tries to flirt with extremely young women, which always got him in trouble.

On paper, Master Roshi is one of the worst martial arts masters and such behavior isn’t expected from people. However, he played a crucial part in Goku’s development in his early years. Master Roshi is an incredible teacher and quite dangerous when he gets serious in a fight.

Comment byu/KaleidoArachnid from discussion inMyHeroAcadamia Expand Post

My Hero Academia’s Mineta is not the most disciplined character in the series, and he too is a pervert. He often spends his time ogling at women, which is another reason why people don’t generally like him.

The Dragon Ball character becoming his master will certainly make him happy because his mentor would be quite similar to him. However, the consequence of the duo pairing together can be rather drastic, and it could result in them receiving restraining orders.

If we look at the combat aspect, Master Roshi would definitely whip Mineta in shape. He would give his students no quarters, and Mineta wouldn’t be an exception. My Hero Academia’s Mineta would have to spend quite a lot of time in training, and he would be forced to push his limits in order to become a better hero.

Comment byu/KaleidoArachnid from discussion inMyHeroAcadamia Expand Post

Fans believe that Master Roshi would be the ideal Dragon Ball master to train the likes of Mineta. They believe that their bonding would be great, and My Hero Academia’s Mineta would be pushed to his absolute limits if he ended up being Master Roshi’s student.

Many fans also believe that Mineta would have turned out to be a stronger hero. That being said, this pairing could cause some trouble since their perverted tendencies will make women quite uncomfortable.

