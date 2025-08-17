This Naruto character is another victim to Shonen’s poor writing of female characters

It is no breaking news that Naruto is Shonen. Even if one tries to use its grittiness as evidence against the same, it simply is not enough. Naruto embodies every Shonen trope out there. Within its gruesome world of Shinobi, there is a greater emphasis on battles and less on the psychological states required for the characters to carry out their actions.
Besides, Naruto abounds in comedy, which is evident in both the original series and Shippuden. Even the most serious parts, like the War arc, have comedic bits thrown in there. All of this makes it Shonen. Dark themes are also handled lightly within the genre, which is why most viewers may not have noticed that racism is addressed in the story. While Naruto shines as a stereotypical Shonen offering, it also shares its problems.
One significant and recurring issue within the genre is its portrayal of female characters. Even Naruto is not exempt from this, as Kishimoto does not seem to have a clue what to do with his female characters. An example to cite for the same would be of Kurenai. Kurenai starts the series as a promising Jonin, but finishes it off in the background, doing nothing.
Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views and may contain spoilers.
How Kurenai is written poorly in Naruto
Kishimoto does not have an inkling of what to do with his female characters. The women in the story are often written as lacking ambition, or they are portrayed as an accompaniment to their male counterparts. Sakura is a great example of this. Despite being a major character in the series, she does not receive as much screen time as her fellow male characters.
Sakura does not grow realistically, and when she does grow, it is hurried. The War arc finally sees her standing on the same ground as her friends, but it somehow feels contrived. Kurenai is another character that is treated as poorly by Masashi Kishimoto.
The first Jonins that viewers come across in Konoha are mostly men, with the exception of Kurenai. Each of the male Jonin gets to have some sort of arc with several noteworthy moments in the series. Asuma's trajectory reminds viewers of the grittiness of the ninja world; Guy embodies the Will of Fire in his battle against Madara; and Kakashi frees himself from trauma and guilt.
Meanwhile, Kurenai raises three Genin: Kiba, Shino, and Hinata. Three of them go on to have monumental impact throughout the series, but the Sensei responsible for them remains dormant.
This is someone who was hailed to be a Genjutsu expert, but viewers never get to see that expertise. Kurenai is overshadowed by Itachi, and at that moment, she ceases to be a person. She becomes a terrible plot device.
Kurenai's role as a plot device is utilized to lend Asuma's death greater significance. Viewers knew that she and Asuma were in love, but when Asuma dies, there is not enough time spent on her grief, and the story owed her at least that. Instead, it focuses on another male character, and when she is seen next, her character is used to show how powerful Shikamaru has become.
Final thoughts
Kurenai's end in Naruto does not feel like an end. All viewers see is a character who was hastily removed from the story, yet still remained somewhat involved in it. Her daughter is a Chunin in the Boruto saga, and she appears from time to time. However, there are nagging questions at the back of many fans' mind; they know Kurenai could have been more.
