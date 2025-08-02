  • home icon
Why Maomao from The Apothecary Diaries is one of the best female protagonists, explored

By Sidu Arah
Modified Aug 02, 2025 13:30 GMT
Maomao
Maomao's presence in The Apothecary Diaries elevates it (Image via Toho Animation)

The Apothecary Diaries anime is considered different from what has been trending in the last couple of years. Since the last decade, the most famous anime and manga have been those with some sort of battle unfolding inside them.

Popular anime like Blue Lock, Haikyuu, Demon Slayer, and My Hero Academia have held viewers spellbound, and for good reason; they offer an endless source of heart-pumping moments. While battle anime has had its days in the sun, a new type of manga and anime is slowly gaining appreciation.

These are the stories with a measured pace, where the main character has some sort of lesson or realization they need to arrive at. The likes of Vinland Saga and Hirayasumi are on this table. However, there is one series that has a cult following: it is The Apothecary Diaries.

This anime is stunning in terms of visuals, story, and worldbuilding, but what sets it apart is its female protagonist. Unlike the typical Shonen, where there is an underlying grass to grace, The Apothecary Diaries goes a different route. Maomao doesn’t seek any grand dream; she just wants to make the best out of her situation.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s views and may contain spoilers.

How Maomao uplifts The Apothecary Diaries, explored

She uses her intellect to thrive in the Imperial Court (Image via Toho animation)

While Maomao is one of the biggest redeeming factors of the entire series, a lot of credit needs to be given to the world. When it comes to worldbuilding, one would be hard pressed to find a world as that of the series, and this is not surprising. The Apothecary Diaries borrows a lot from history. One can call the anime historical fiction.

Due to the story being historical fiction, several steps are taken to imbue it with realism, and this is how Maomao’s character thrives. Maomao is empowered in a way that most female anime characters aren’t, and at the same time, she is doing very possible feats. She is in ancient China, a time when women didn’t have many rights, her situation further worsens when she is kidnapped and forced to work in the Imperial Court.

She knows when to stand out and when not to (Image via Toho animation)

The Imperial Court in the series is one where the women have to constantly be at the behest of a man. Many female characters constantly search for male approval, but not the protagonist. The typical mangaka would have turned Maomao’s situation into one where she is totally at the whims of another man. However, the mangaka chooses a different route.

Maomao recognizes that most of the power women bear in that world is over things that are little and of no substance. Their power is restricted to that court. This is why she tries her best not to be seen superficially, as she knows it will be for the wrong reasons. When she eventually gets seen, it is for something that can never be taken away: her intellect.

She shows her brilliance by spotting an ailment that trained physicians can’t even spot. Maomao uses her talent to leverage a better position for herself. Then, there’s the underlying tones of romance between her and Jinshi. One can see the sparks in the air, but Maomao chooses not to let those sparks fly as she focuses on her goal.

Final thoughts

Maomao performs two roles in The Apothecary Diaries. She subverts the trope of Shonen characters who have grandiose ambitions by desiring something much more grounded and closer to reality.

The Apothecary Diaries is not a chronicle of the rise of a larger-than-life heroine; it is a narrative of a rose growing on concrete and how a woman chooses a path solely by herself.

