This unexplored aspect of Jujutsu Kaisen's Cursed Spirits is one of the most intriguing

Jujutsu Kaisen introduced a number of intriguing concepts throughout its 271 chapter life. Added to that, there were also aspects of the manga that remained unexplored, leaving fans to formulate theories and explanations of their own to fill them out. One such untouched aspect, which is also quite interesting when looked at closely, are the Cursed Spirits and their names.

The series introduced Cursed Spirits in Jogo, Hanami, Mahito, Dagon and a couple of others. But one aspect that it did not dive into was how they got their names. Usually, Curses were born out of Cursed Energy leaking from humans over time due to their negative emotions. However, it was never explored as how they came to be called what they were, as in the cases of mentioned Curses.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Jujutsu Kaisen: An unexplored aspect of Curses stands as one of its most fascinating

Jogo in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

As mentioned previously in the article, Jujutsu Kaisen did not explicitly dive into how Cursed Spirits got their names. During the series, it was seemingly assumed that they took form knowing their name, mostly stemming from something specific. For instance, the Smallpox Deity was born of humanity's negative feelings towards the smallpox disease.

But this doesn't answer the question when it comes to the more intelligent Curses like Jogo, Hanami and Mahito. The manga mentions that Kenjaku (in Geto's body) met Mahito through Jogo. Jogo was the one who mostly spoke of Curses being the "true humans". So in theory, if Mahito interacted with Jogo first, then it is possible that he got his name from this belief.

Curses having names takes on an intriguing viewpoint in how they are perceived by others. For instance, the evolved Dagon, who could speak, found it offensive when he was called a Cursed Spirit. He believed that Curses had names and had to be addressed by said name. However, when Hanami claims that Curses were true humans, they are sharply shut down by Kenjaku calling them "Cursed Spirit".

Mahito in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Among the Disaster Curses, Mahito is the only one known to have a nickname, i.e., Patchface. Initially, it was a little puzzling but then Yuji used it to describe Mahito, as he did not know the Curse's name. From then, it simply stuck till Yuji learned of it. But even so, if dug deeper, it looks like Curses do infact embody what they are called or named.

To begin with, Jogo when written in Japanse, can be read as "leakage". This would refer to his temper spilling out, often characterized by the volcano on his head and lava flowing out. Next, Hanami's name translates to "flower viewing" and "honorable". This would imply her goal, what she desires happen when humanity is wiped, i.e., the plants and flowers on earth blossom.

As for Mahito, his name can be read as "true" and "person/human". His case would be a little more specific and dark - reference is being made to his belied that Curses being "true humans". It could also be playing on the fact of him being from humanity's inner darkness, the dislike they have for each other. Lastly, Kurourushi reads as "black", "bathe" and "death", referring to his swarm of destructive insects.

Final Thoughts

Hanami in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

In truth, Jujutsu Kaisen choosing to leave a few plotholes definitely retains intrigue much after the series' conclusion. By leaving some aspects unexplored and open to interpretation, Gege Akutami has ensured that fans always return for more. In the case explored above, Curses and how they got their respective names is one of them which is surprisingly interesting.

At the time, it wasn't questioned as much. Again, them being named according to what they were born of is plausible as well. But things were rarely black and white with Akutami when the manga was in progress and that likely hasn't changed. So, aside from this explanation, there could be which may or may not be revealed through footnotes about the manga or left entirely up to fans' imagination.

