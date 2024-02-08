'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess episode 6 will be released on February 12, 2024, and will adapt the Demon King spending some family time with his daughter. Episode 6 might also go on to adapt additional chapters from the manga and end up being the beach episode that displays the Princess's actual sword skill.

Episode 5 adapted chapters 21, 22, 24, and 26 of the manga and mainly continued its episodic storytelling. The anime is currently available on Crunchyroll, Ani-One Asia Youtube channel as well as Netflix, although accessing the anime on Netflix will be difficult due to region locks.

Disclaimer- This article contains minor spoilers for 'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess episode 6.

'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess episode 6 release date and time for all regions

'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess episode 6 is set to be released in Japan at 12 am JST on Tuesday, February 12, 2024. The ongoing manga currently has around 218 chapters and follows a weekly release schedule.

The release timings for different time zones are listed below:

Time zones Release date and time Pacific Daylight Time 7:00 am, Monday, February 12 Eastern Daylight Time 10:00 am, Monday, February 12 British Summer Time 3:00 pm, Monday, February 12 Central European Summer Time 4:00 pm, Monday, February 12 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm, Monday, February 12 Philippine Standard Time 11:00 pm, Monday, February 12 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am, Tuesday, February 13

'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess episode 6 streaming details

Torture Tortura as shown in the anime (Image via PINE JAM)

'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess episode 6 is scheduled to air on Tokyo MX and BS11 in Japan. The anime mostly focuses on the comedy aspect and will have a total of 12 episodes. The anime is available on Crunchyroll. It is also available on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel but for members only.

The captivating opening theme, Massakasa Magic!, is performed by Shallm, while the closing theme, Ashita no Kaze ga Fuku, is masterfully delivered by LEEVELLES.

The stellar cast features Haruka Shiraishi in the role of Princess, Chikahiro Kobayashi portraying Ex, Shizuka Itou lending her talents to Torture Tortura, and Tesshō Genda taking on the character of Hell-Lord.

'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess episode 5 recap

'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess episode 5 started with a rather tame torture session where Torture Tortura took the princess to a riverside. Naturally, the princess assumed that the torture for the day would involve playing in the river.

She revealed how such trivial things as playing in the river would not be able to make her reveal any secrets.

Although the princess said that, she was visibly excited to play in the river. Unexpectedly, Tortura revealed that the torture would not involve the river at all, which made the Princess quite upset.

Tortura then revealed that the torture would instead involve marshmallows, to which the princess replied that she did not like marshmallows at all since they stuck to her teeth while consumed.

Tortura replied that the torture would involve roasted, melty marshmallows. Although the princess showed resistance at first, she quickly relented and revealed the secret that the palace guards are weak to fire. The latter half of the episode focused on torture via sauna.

'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess episode 6: What to expect

'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess anime's pacing has been odd and a few chapters have been skipped, but 'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess episode 6 might adapt the Demon King spending some time with his daughter.

Although the comedic element of the anime has gotten rather repetitive as mentioned by the fans, the anime has still managed to maintain its rather niche fanbase.