To Be Hero X: Expected release date, trailer, what to expect and more

Bilibili, the Chinese streaming platform, has released the first trailer of its new production, To Be Hero X. Fans have been vocal about their excitement for it, with many now wondering when the series will hit the screen.

The Japanese animation industry has paved the way for a sporadic rise in the field from other cultures as well, and the rise of Chinese donghuas, or animations produced in China, is a definite proof of it.

Bilibili releases trailer for the new To Be Hero X

With no official announcement as of yet, it is difficult to speculate on an exact release date. Right now, it can safely be said that it might be a while for the wait to be over.

Full (amazing) 6-min trailer >> "To Be Hero X", an upcoming 2D/3D chinese animated series produced by Paper Plane, LAN Studio, PB Animation & B.Cool Studio (for Bilibili).Full (amazing) 6-min trailer >> catsuka.com/news/2022-10-2… "To Be Hero X", an upcoming 2D/3D chinese animated series produced by Paper Plane, LAN Studio, PB Animation & B.Cool Studio (for Bilibili).Full (amazing) 6-min trailer >> catsuka.com/news/2022-10-2… https://t.co/XZ5bD0SZtU

The new season of the To Be Hero franchise was teased in the Made By Bilibili 2022-2023 panel. The official Twitter of Catsuka released the official poster and a BTS storyboard on October 29, 2022.

The trailer was lauded for its first look, with many comparing its unique blend of 2D/3D animation styles, with that of Riot games and franchises, notably the critically acclaimed Arcane.

The To Be Hero X series will be produced by three animation studios- Studio LAN, which had produced the previous two series; Paper Plane and PB Animation.

Catsuka @catsuka "To Be Hero X" official poster (and a piece of the storyboard ;-) "To Be Hero X" official poster (and a piece of the storyboard ;-) https://t.co/QVaIuYeq41

Previously, the franchise consisted of To Be Hero and its sequel To Be Heroine.

To Be Hero tells the story of Uncle, a handsome toilet designer who receives superpowers from the Space Peace Republic Alliance Hero Committee to become a hero. The catch is that he is now an ugly man who cannot give up his real identity.

To Be Heroine, which was released in 2018, features a female protagonist, You, who suddenly faces unexpected situations and is plucked away from her mundane life.

The new season, To Be Hero X will deal with the top hero position of the X in a world where everyone can become a hero. However, only those who can secure the trust of the majority will be hailed as X. The current X has been in the position for two years and now the tournament will assume to take over the coveted X title.

To Be Hero begins as few stories do... a guy becomes a superhero after being sucked into his toilet.



That's almost normal for this one, as he secretly watches over his daughter while being unrecognizable.



rightstufanime.com/To-Be-Hero-and… To Be Hero & To Be Heroine is out!To Be Hero begins as few stories do... a guy becomes a superhero after being sucked into his toilet.That's almost normal for this one, as he secretly watches over his daughter while being unrecognizable. To Be Hero & To Be Heroine is out!To Be Hero begins as few stories do... a guy becomes a superhero after being sucked into his toilet.That's almost normal for this one, as he secretly watches over his daughter while being unrecognizable.rightstufanime.com/To-Be-Hero-and… https://t.co/O6a1GCh30v

Fans are glad that the donghua franchise is back with another series and are eager to find out what the new season will have in store. The trailer already promises some electric action sequences and needless to say, the expectations are high and we hope the series will deliver.

The trailer for To Be Hero X is available to watch on the Catsuka YouTube channel. You can listen to the new song for the series, New Type of Hero by Griff Clawson, can be streamed on Spotify.

