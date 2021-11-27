'Tokyo Revengers' Chapter 233: Release date, where to read, predictions and more

Tokyo Revengers is a manga and anime series written and illustrated by Ken Wakui. The title’s popularity increased dramatically when the manga series received an anime adaptation. At the time of writing, 232 chapters have been released, and fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the upcoming chapter.

According to sources, Tokyo Revengers Chapter 233 will be released during the first week of December.

'Tokyo Revengers' Chapter 233 release date and where to read

The upcoming chapter of Tokyo Revengers will be released on 1 December 2021. Readers can visit Kodansha's official website to explore different platforms that offer the latest chapters of the manga. However, it is important to note that the latest chapters are not available for free and one would have to subscribe to paid services in order to access the entire Tokyo Revengers collection.

'Tokyo Revengers' Chapter 233 predictions

At the time of writing, there are no raw scans or spoilers that have been leaked yet. It is clear that Mikey is extremely furious and on the verge of losing his sanity. He is blinded by his rage to an extent that hinders him from differentiating between an enemy and a comrade.

Mikey displaying his rage (Image via Weekly Shonen Jump)

Fans witnessed the murderous intentions in Mikey’s soulless eyes and assumed the worst. It is hard to discern the direction in which the plot will progress.

The biggest question in everyone’s minds is whether Mikey kills Terano South. The upcoming chapter will reveal the outcome of the fight between these two monstrously strong beings.

'Tokyo Revengers' Chapter 232 recap

gie 📌 emma coloring @keisfangs #TR232 #TokyoRevengers232



from almost being killed to witnessing the death of one of his beloved friends and having his arm twisted by the person he wants to save, the amount of pain both mental and physical that takemichi has gone through in just one night is insane from almost being killed to witnessing the death of one of his beloved friends and having his arm twisted by the person he wants to save, the amount of pain both mental and physical that takemichi has gone through in just one night is insane #TR232 #TokyoRevengers232from almost being killed to witnessing the death of one of his beloved friends and having his arm twisted by the person he wants to save, the amount of pain both mental and physical that takemichi has gone through in just one night is insane https://t.co/yep01uuoJA

After a long build up to the fight between Mikey and Terano South, the two square off and exchange blows. Takemichi’s intervention irritates the two combatants and he reveals that South will die if the battle continues. Mikey is visibly furious and breaks Takemichi’s arm with a flying knee for getting in his way.

Mikey looks at South and asks him how he wants to meet his end. South continues to be arrogant despite getting badly beaten up. The rest of the members remain lying on the ground knowing that Mikey will end their lives if they get back up on their feet. The chapter ends with Mikey about to land one last lethal blow.

Edited by Siddharth Satish