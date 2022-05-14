Tokyo Revengers chapter 253 raw scans and spoilers: Takemichi has a vision as things look bleak for Toman

While the last chapter brought both joy and sorrow to the readers, Tokyo Revengers chapter 253 seems to be stacked with bad news. From favorite characters being defeated left and right to Takemichi receiving another horrifying vision, the chapter is all set to test the readers' patience.
Many have criticized Wakui for leaving out the time travel aspect of his series in the last few arcs. However, there have been subtle hints, which manifested in Takemichi’s latest vision in Tokyo Revengers chapter 253.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Tokyo Revengers chapter 253.
Tokyo Revengers chapter 253 shows Kantou overpowering Toman, Takemichi receives another shock
In the last chapter, Hanma was shown to have defeated Akkun and Hakkai. Kokonoi finally accepted Akane’s death and his own bias, resolving to follow Inui as they geared up to fight Waka and Benkei.
Pah-Chin informed Mikey that despite his current descent into darkness, everyone still loved him and wanted him to smile. However, Mikey emotionlessly defeated his former friend and comrade.
Tokyo Revengers chapter 253 spoilers: Part 1
Part 1 of the Tokyo Revengers chapter 253 raw scans show that Chifuyu and Mitsuya fail to stand up against Hanma. He easily defeats them and leaves the fight with the satisfaction of “cleaning up the mess,” just as Mikey instructed him to.
Elsewhere, Kokonoi and Inui are overpowered by Wakasa and Benkei, as both are seen lying unconscious on the ground. Interestingly, the way they are positioned on the ground looks like a yin-yang symbol.
This, combined with Kokonoi’s declaration about going to hell together from the previous chapter, has led many fans to believe that these two characters may not survive the fight.
Tokyo Revengers chapter 253 spoilers: Part 2
Part 2 of the leaks shows Mikey coming down from his platform after Pah-chin’s defeat. The Kawata twins and Peh-Yan immediately go after him, with Smiley throwing a punch that Mikey easily deflects. He brutally beats up Smiley and Peh-Yan, which makes Angry concerned and frightened.
Mikey tells Angry that he is done with them before ruthlessly disposing of him as well. Takemichi is shocked to see the former beat up his friends and loses focus in his fight against Kakucho, who retaliates with a blow to the Toman Leader’s head.
Tokyo Revengers chapter 253 spoilers: Part 3
Takemichi staggers from the blow and falls on the train tracks. He wonders if his enthusiasm and drive to save Mikey was reckless, and whether he was responsible for their failure. As he grips onto the rail track, he is assaulted with another vision of the future.
He sees a train coming out of nowhere and hitting everyone on the battlefield, resulting in all of his friends lying dead on the tracks. Sanju is seen grinning in this vision, presumably while operating the train, and tells Takemichi that since everyone was being annoying, he decided to kill them all together.
Speculation
Fans have been debating whether Takemichi’s vision was a farce or reality, but the context suggests that it is indeed a vision. Wakui has not allowed Takemichi to have a vision since Draken’s Death.
However, the return of Takemichi’s attribute at this crucial moment maintains continuity, an aspect which is sometimes lacking in the series.
One thing to note from Tokyo Revengers chapter 253 raw scans is that Senju was not seen on the train tracks in the vision alongside the rest of the cast. This could be specific to raw scans and rectified in the official translations.
But it can also denote that either Haruchiyo spared his little sister or Senju is exempt from the vision and thus, the only one capable of interfering with it.
Readers will remember the debate surrounding the existence of another time leaper, who is heavily implied to be either Mikey or Hanma. With another vision thrown in the mix, Takemichi’s time-leaping being dependent on Mikey and Hanma teaming up with him, the probability of both of them being time leapers increases exponentially.