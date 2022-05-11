Tokyo Revengers Chapter 252: Kokonoi and Inui reunite, Mikey and Pah-chin’s fight comes to an end

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 252 gives readers both happy and tragic developments. On the one hand, Kokonoi seems to have completely overcome his hang-ups regarding Akane and properly joined Inui in his fight against Benkei and Wakasa. On the other hand, Mikey’s duel with Pah-chin comes to a short and sad end.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 252 returns after a break due to Golden Week. The pacing is faster than the previous chapters, and the fights move along with fewer dialogs. While there are some heartfelt words from Pah-chin, Mikey remains as impassive as ever.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 252 shows Kokonoi and Inui joining forces while Mikey defeats Pah-chin

Reze @vanillalanne mikey and pehyan are so lucky. we all deserve a friend like pahchin ☹️ mikey and pehyan are so lucky. we all deserve a friend like pahchin ☹️❤️ https://t.co/8uhlEAks2I

In the previous chapter, Hanma challenged Mitsuya, Chifuyu, Hakkai, and Akkun to battle. Pah-chin came up to the platform from where Mikey was watching over the situation and challenged him to a battle as well. Kokonoi had a vision of Akane, and resolved to let go of the past, coming to Inui’s rescue.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 252 is titled “Bring Back.”

Hanma vs Mitsuya and Chifuyu

Hanma taunts Mitsuya and Chifuyu by saying that he expects them to entertain him better. Tokyo Revengers Chapter 252 reveals that Hanma has already taken down Hakkai and Akkun. Mitsuya and Chifuyu are visibly wounded and tired, while Hanma looks relatively spotless.

Hanma has always been one of the strongest fighters in the series. With Mitsuya and Chifuyu both fresh out of their own fights, his chances of winning become even better. However, it is still unclear what he meant by “those who escaped death” in the previous chapter.

Kokonoi and Inui reconcile

streetcat 🐈 @streetcat_ao3 as a character, koko is a literal masterpiece, undoubtedly the best.

please, take a look at this thread:



this is basically koko explaining how money represents what hurt and ruined him (and it's always been so obvious that he despises money!) + as a character, koko is a literal masterpiece, undoubtedly the best.please, take a look at this thread:this is basically koko explaining how money represents what hurt and ruined him (and it's always been so obvious that he despises money!) + https://t.co/EZJBhBLd9G

Elsewhere in Tokyo Revengers Chapter 252, Benkei punches Kokonoi, berating him for protecting Inui, who is an enemy of the Kantou Manji Gang.

Koko declares that he is leaving Kantou, leading Inui to apologize to him for dragging him into the situation he is now in. However, Kokonoi apologizes to Inui instead, finally admitting that he had only seen Akane in him and neglected to see Seishu.

maria @hoesoya

My favorite moment is on how Koko and Inupi apologized to each other. A little moment that is so heartwarming because they are finally communicating 🥹 Tr 252 #kokonui My favorite moment is on how Koko and Inupi apologized to each other. A little moment that is so heartwarming because they are finally communicating 🥹 Tr 252 #kokonuiMy favorite moment is on how Koko and Inupi apologized to each other. A little moment that is so heartwarming because they are finally communicating 🥹 https://t.co/wenWytJOnc

Koko had refused to accept Akane’s death and chased after money with the thought that he could solve everything if he had enough money. However, Inupi never gave up on him. At present, Kokonoi finally lets Akane go and declares that he will follow Inui.

Inui reminds him that they are up against living legends and that standing with him will be akin to betting on a losing horse. However, Kokonoi assures him that only true friends can take such a risk, and if they lose, they will lose together, a sentiment which Inui echoes.

It seems unlikely that Koko and Inupi can defeat experienced fighters like Benkei and Wakasa. At some point, outside intervention might become necessary with this fight. Many fans are holding out hope for Taiju Shiba or Takeomi Akashi to join the battle via this fight.

Mikey defeats Pah-chin

❀ Lella @scimmiella



Pehyan is crying but he's not alone the way mikey is looking at pahchin, he doesn't look too heartless right now // TR 252Pehyan is crying but he's not alonethe way mikey is looking at pahchin, he doesn't look too heartless right now // TR 252Pehyan is crying but he's not alone 😭 the way mikey is looking at pahchin, he doesn't look too heartless right now https://t.co/GH89kARmDB

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 252 starts with Peh-Yan being worried about Pah-Chin and encouraging him not to lose to Mikey. Pah-chin says that he remembers when he joined Toman on Mikey’s behest and wanted to make it better. In response, Mikey hits him with his signature high kick.

Members of the Kantou Manji gang are shocked that Pah-Chin can withstand Mikey’s kick, but Peh-Yan tears up, knowing that this fight is at its end.

Pah-Chin admits that he doesn’t understand what Mikey is planning, but he has tried his best to keep him smiling.

Pah-Chin reminds him that every member of Toman 1st Generation loves Mikey and wants to see him happy.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 252 ends with Pah-chin falling unconscious, leaving Mikey with the question:

“Mikey, are you having fun?”

Mikey doesn’t seem to react to Pah-Chin’s defeat and heartfelt words. At the start of the fight, it becomes obvious that Mikey still holds the memories of their time together close to his heart. However, it appears that those memories have no effect on him.

He is impersonal and cold throughout his fight with Pah-chin, and even after his fall, there is no visible reaction from him.

It is doubtful whether any of his ex-comrades can bring out any sort of emotion from Mikey at this point. The only person who seems to be able to affect him is Takemichi.

Final thoughts

april @flowerril tr 252 the fact that pah chin asks mikey this brings back so much from moebius arc and peh yan witnessing all this tr 252 the fact that pah chin asks mikey this brings back so much from moebius arc and peh yan witnessing all this https://t.co/vgqyCOUxli

The status of Takemichi’s fight with Kakucho is still undisclosed, as is Senju’s condition. Haruchiyo’s whereabouts have also not been revealed in Tokyo Revengers Chapter 252, indicating that he could be intervening anywhere at any moment. Additionally, Kantou is slowly overpowering Toman after the initial setback.

Some readers believe that Koko and Inupi clearing out their misunderstandings brings their respective character arcs to completion, which can be counted as death flags.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 252 also does not elaborate on Haruchiyo’s side of Mikey’s past, which will be crucial in the upcoming chapters.

