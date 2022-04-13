Tokyo Revengers chapter 249: Mitsuya and Chifuyu end their fights, while Takemichi, Akkun and Senju carry on

Tokyo Revengers chapter 249 presents readers with the climax of the fight between Mitsuya, Hakkai, and the Haitani brothers. It also shows the ending of Chifuyu’s battle with Mochizuki Kanji. However, Akkun, Senju, and Takemichi are still engrossed in their respective duels.

These individual fights have been endearing the series to readers once more after the backlash regarding Mikey’s past and the controversial Bonten arc. However, Mikey is yet to properly appear in the battle.

As Chifuyu and Mitsuya snatch their victories in Tokyo Revengers chapter 249, Akkun and Senju continue to struggle

In the last chapter, Mitsuya and Hakkai got ready to fight the Haitani brothers once more. Inui and Koko were interrupted by Wakasa, who started a duel with the former. Senju came across Haruchiyo, who showed no qualms about beating up his sibling.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 249 is titled “Good Chemistry.”

Mitsuya and Hakkai defeat the Haitani brothers

kai @GOJOSDICC // tokyo revengers chapter 249



ran must’ve been so worried for rindou that he let his guard down and let mitsuya beat him. i feel like if rindou got hurt, ran would definitely just give up bc there’s no way he’d get into action when his brother is all beat up on the ground. // tokyo revengers chapter 249 ran must’ve been so worried for rindou that he let his guard down and let mitsuya beat him. i feel like if rindou got hurt, ran would definitely just give up bc there’s no way he’d get into action when his brother is all beat up on the ground. https://t.co/kJhgixij2T

Tokyo Revengers chapter 249 begins with Hakkai telling Mitsuya that the Haitani brothers excel at teamwork, as seen during his and Angry’s fight against them during the Tenjiku arc.

To prevent that, Hakkai abruptly grabs Rindou and takes him away from Ran. Mitsuya uses this opportunity to attack the lattermost, while Hakkai also overpowers Rindou.

After a while, Ran is unable to get up even when Mitsuya calls for him. The fight between them is satisfying enough to put a smile on both his and Mitsuya’s faces. Rindou seems to have lost consciousness as well, and in the end, Mitsuya and Hakkai emerge victorious.

Chifuyu defeats Mochizuki, but Takemichi's fight continues

Tokyo Revengers chapter 249 then cuts to Chifuyu and Mochizuki, who are still fighting. Mochizuki is irritated that he cannot subdue Chifuyu despite having a clear advantage in body type. The latter feels insulted and takes him out in one punch, proclaiming that as a person, he has always been 100 times bigger than Mochizuki.

Toman members cheer due to having secured two back-to-back victories, but Smiley cautions them that Kantou Manji Gang can turn the tide at any point if they bring out their other fighters and their manpower.

As if to prove that, the chapter cuts to Takemichi and Kakucho, who are both exhausted. Kakucho asks if Takemichi is done yet, but the Toman President continues to fight.

Senju and Akkun are in trouble

lou 🥀 @itadorikage Literally what did I say about wakui dragging this fight out. How is it tht senju is beaten up but sanzu doesn’t have a scratch on him..? Senju was able to go toe to toe with South.. how is sanzus weak ass giving her a hard time? It’s just a weapon?? #TokyoRevengers249 Literally what did I say about wakui dragging this fight out. How is it tht senju is beaten up but sanzu doesn’t have a scratch on him..? Senju was able to go toe to toe with South.. how is sanzus weak ass giving her a hard time? It’s just a weapon?? #TokyoRevengers249 https://t.co/V091AlY5gi

Senju seems to be outclassed by Haruchiyo as well. Having brought up his little sister when they were children, Haruchiyo can read her every move. It also does not help that he has a steel pipe at his disposal. While Senju is visibly beaten up, with her head bleeding, her brother is relatively unaffected.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 249 then cuts to Atsushi, who has cuts and bruises all over his face due to Shion Madarame using brass knuckles. Atsushi states that had it been in the past, he might have pulled out a knife to fight Madarame. However, he is devoted to Takemichi, and as such, will fight this battle with integrity.

Speculations

Yet again, Tokyo Revengers chapter 249 shows no hint of Hanma or Benkei. Mikey is yet to engage anyone in a fight. While the last chapter focused on Wakasa challenging Inui, they were not shown in this issue.

While Toman is enjoying back-to-back victories right now, Smiley raised a valid point that they would be in trouble if Kantou decides to employ Benkei or Hanma in one of their ongoing fights. Mikey’s motives are unknown as of yet, but there is a good chance that Takemichi will be the one to fight him.

akari ♡ bondpenny canon @vanitassimp

it makes me think about the first arcs when he decided to give up on a lot of things but specially his life. and look at him, he grew so much<3

#TokyoRevengers249 #tokyorevengers TOKYO REVENGERS 249it makes me think about the first arcs when he decided to give up on a lot of things but specially his life. and look at him, he grew so much<3 TOKYO REVENGERS 249it makes me think about the first arcs when he decided to give up on a lot of things but specially his life. and look at him, he grew so much<3#TokyoRevengers249 #tokyorevengers https://t.co/rrYweCNtFm

Many fans wanted to see Taiju Shiba or Takeomi Akashi re-enter the manga, but it seems unlikely. While the former can still come between Senju and Haruchiyo, the way Senju’s character has been set up seems to indicate that she will win her own fights. Hopefully, the next chapter will show us what happened to Inui and Wakasa.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul