Tokyo Revengers chapter 260 spoilers and raw scans: Senju reappears as Taiju faces Benkei and Waka

After Taiju’s dramatic entry culminated in his face-off against Benkei and Wakasa in the last chapter, Tokyo Revengers chapter 260 shows the fight’s progression. The few raw panels leaked today, July 2, showcase the former Black Dragon Duo tag-teaming the former 10th Gen Black Dragon President.

However, the true surprise of the chapter, according to the leaks, lies in the reappearance of Senju Kawaragi, whom many readers had feared to be dead or indisposed. Mikey also makes an appearance, and the leaks suggest that Tokyo Revengers chapter 260 will end on a shocking note.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Tokyo Revengers chapter 260. Sportskeeda does not claim ownership of any media used here unless otherwise stated.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 260 leaks show Senju’s return, Benkei and Wakasa get the upper hand against Taiju

PotatoLover @PotatoLoverArt



Tokyo Revengers ch. 259



Wanted to try this coloring style inspired by @hornynoise Tokyo Revengers ch. 259

In the last chapter, it was revealed that Mitsuya was the one to recruit Taiju into Toman, and no other member, including Takemichi, was aware of it. Taiju wanted to see Takemichi go against Mikey and assured the Toman President that he was the only one who could win against Manjiro Sano. Taiju and Takemichi charged towards Mikey when the former was confronted by Benkei and Wakasa in an individual fight.

According to the spoilers, Tokyo Revengers chapter 260 is titled Squaring off Against.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 260 raw scans

According to the raw scans, Tokyo Revengers chapter 260 begins with Benkei and Wakasa engaging Taiju in a brawl. The panels reveal a sudden appearance of Kawaragi Senju, beaten up and bloody, who is watching the fight in awe and trepidation. As the fight progresses, the chapter focuses on Wakasa and Taiju. Waka is clearly at an advantage with his high kicks and agile footwork. Benkei is seen throwing a few punches and mostly joining in during combined attacks.

gie 📌 yuzuha @keisfangs



mikey with his usual unreadable expression, but he's saying something, maybe takemichi has already reached him, although it seems too soon, so idk

The other part of the spoilers deals with Mikey looking at someone with a steely gaze and delivering a speech. Speculation runs rampant as to who is speaking to Mikey and what is being said; many think it's either Hanma or Takemichi that's speaking to Mikey.

A panel depicting the word “vs.” indicates that Mikey will be seen in another fight, although it is yet to be disclosed with whom.

jenna ✨ @jennartss



wakui really be like "a death of a character really is sad so here i give you all NEKOko and INUpi "

An additional panel of Kokonoi as a cat and Inupi as a dog brings some hilarity to this tense chapter. Wakui likely portrays Koko and Inui as spectators for the match between Taiju and the Legendary duo, especially considering that they have lost to Benkei and Wakasa previously.

Speculations

gie 📌 yuzuha @keisfangs



it looks like we will have mikey against someone for chapter 261 and i would say takemichi, but i feel like it's still too early for their fight and i can't think of anyone else, although apparently it will be surprising so maybe senju

Tokyo Revengers chapter 260 is likely to focus on the brawl between the Legendary duo and Taiju, but Senju’s appearance makes the outcome uncertain. Mikey’s expression makes it likely that he is facing Takemichi, who is likely pleading with him to return to their side. Either way, there are three prominent theories regarding the upcoming fight:

1) Mikey fights Takemichi, which most consider unlikely due to it being too early in the arc for what is essentially the final fight of the series.

2) Mikey or Hanma fights Senju, which would be both emotionally charged and visually spectacular, although it would not make much sense plot-wise.

3) Senju fights Benkei and Wakasa after they defeat Taiju, which, while emotional and poetic, would imply that Taiju’s aid essentially helped Takemichi with Sanzu and nothing else.

momo 🌟 @tokrevtears
so... apparently the end of this chapter is gonna be something shocking? Exciting? Surprising? We'll see i guess...

In any case, Tokyo Revengers chapter 260 is set to be both plot-heavy and action-packed. It remains to be seen whether any details about Sanzu or the second time traveler will be revealed once the official translation is published.

