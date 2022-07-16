Tokyo Revengers Chapter 262 raw scans: Takemichi and Mikey clash, Sanzu confronts his King, and more

The raw scans for Tokyo Revengers Chapter 262 were leaked earlier today, depicting shocking new developments in the confrontation between the two Toman gangs. While Mikey’s Kanto Manji gang is clashing heads with Takemichi’s Tokyo Manji entourage, the upcoming issue will see the leaders going head-to-head against one another.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 262 also sees Sanzu finally confront Mikey, whom he he's labeled as King several times in the story. Their perilous confrontation unfolds in the upcoming issue and will likely continue to evolve over subsequent chapters.

Follow along as this article breaks down the raw scans currently available for Tokyo Revengers Chapter 262.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Tokyo Revengers chapter 262. Sportskeeda does not claim ownership of any media used here unless otherwise stated.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 262 spoilers show Toman 2nd Generation Captains cheering for Takemichi as he faces Mikey

Chifuyu rallies the troops

As mentioned above, Tokyo Revengers Chapter 262 raw scans began releasing earlier today, setting Twitter ablaze with excitement. Fans are incredibly ecstatic with the current raw leaks, with the confrontation between Mikey and Takemichi capturing their imagination.

The raw scans for Tokyo Revengers Chapter 262 begin with Chifuyu Matsuno, vice-leader of Takemichi's Tokyo Manji gang, making a speech aimed towards the Captains. Chifuyu's words are mostly in support of Takemichi’s confrontation against Mikey, given that the Captains seem to be cheering for him as well.

Hakkai and Taiju are also visible, with the former carrying the latter who is seemingly heavily injured from the fight so far. Furtherpmore, Taiju is carrying the Tokyo Revengers flag, which is also hoisted by the Tokyo Manji gang.

Also seen are fan-favorites Seishu Inui and Hajime Kokonoi. Senju, meanwhile, seems stunned to see Mikey finally confronting Takemichi and later Sanzu Haruchiyo.

Mikey and Takemichi meet

Subsequent panels seem to show Mikey and Takemichi finally clashing heads, with the former absolutely clobbering the latter after a quick staredown. Although this isn't their first fight, the former's approach seems different. Here, he seems to be treating Takemichi like an annoyance that needs to be removed.

This may be due to Mikey seeking Sanzu, who seems to be in his crosshairs in another panel. Furthermore. it shows the former glaring past Shuji Hanma, with fans suspecting him to be looking at Sanzu instead.

Mikey’s true goal finally depicted

🪷🌸 applepies 🌸🪷 haru’s left eyebrow #1 stan @appleluvsmikey #TR262 #TokyoRevengers262



he’s looking PAST hanma, and whoever his target is has hanma horrified…. i’m trying to think of who hanma would be that horrified for….



and if hanma’s leaping with sanzu….



IS MIKEY LOOKING AT SANZU I’LL OFF MYSELF he’s looking PAST hanma, and whoever his target is has hanma horrified…. i’m trying to think of who hanma would be that horrified for….and if hanma’s leaping with sanzu….IS MIKEY LOOKING AT SANZU I’LL OFF MYSELF #TR262 #TokyoRevengers262 he’s looking PAST hanma, and whoever his target is has hanma horrified…. i’m trying to think of who hanma would be that horrified for….and if hanma’s leaping with sanzu….IS MIKEY LOOKING AT SANZU I’LL OFF MYSELF https://t.co/7xQw5lSHPR

If the raw scans are being correctly interpreted, then it seems that Mikey is viewing Takemichi as an obstacle or annoyance rather than an equal. He is yet again refusing to enter a discourse with his former friend, choosing to move past him and achieve his true goals.

This is further cemented by the additional raw scans which show Mikey and Sanzu confronting one another. Although the latter seems heavily injured, Mikey's intentions of confronting him seem unlikely to wane in the slightest.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far