Tokyo Revengers chapter 270 detail spoilers reveal Mikey’s tragic fate in the original timeline

The leaks about Tokyo Revengers chapter 270 have already started circulating online, detailing the sad and cruel fate that befell Mikey in the original timeline of the series. The events narrated in the spoilers occur a few years after the end of chapter 269, with Shinichiro, Baji, and Sanzu appearing much older than before.

As of now, the summary given for the plot of Tokyo Revengers chapter 270 only covers half of the events that will transpire when the chapter is officially released. Nonetheless, it gives fans a much deeper understanding of the reasons why Shinichiro chose to alter the timeline before the beginning of the series. Continue reading to learn more about the spoilers that were released.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Tokyo Revengers chapter 270.

Haruchiyo will meet Mikey after a year of not seeing each other in Tokyo Revengers chapter 270

Tokyo Revengers chapter 270 begins with Shinichiro and Baji driving towards the prison. The young man tells Keisuke that Haruchiyo will finally be discharged after being locked up for a year. Baji wonders why they are even going to pick Sanzu up, claiming he is a crazy individual who attacked someone with a sword.

Shinichiro reminds Baji that Haruchiyo did that because the person Sanzu attacked had mocked Mikey before. The older Sano changes the topic, asking Baji what he is doing at the moment, as it appears that the boy is not going to school. Keisuke replies that there is nothing fun happening in middle school. A few moments later, they arrive at the prison to meet with Sanzu.

Shinichiro tells Haruchiyo that he came to pick up the boy instead of his brother, Takeomi, as the siblings seem to have stopped talking at some point. Sanzu does not mind, instead asking how Mikey is doing. The black-haired man tells Haruchiyo if he would rather go see Mikey, so they head to the hospital.

Once in Mikey’s room, Sanzu approaches the boy, asking him if he can recognize him. Haruchiyo is shocked at Mikey’s current state and decides to grab Manjiro’s arm while crying. Sanzu opts to leave the hospital with Baji before breaking down again. As the two young men walk, Sanzu tells Baji that the person in that room is not Mikey anymore.

Keisuke reveals to Haruchiyo that he is worried about Shinichiro. The older Sano tries to hide it, but Mikey’s state, the death of his grandfather, and Emma leaving the house are taking a toll on him. The man has been studying to be certified as Mikey’s nurse, which has caused him to work day and night without a rest. The spoilers end a month later, on July 20, with Mikey’s funeral.

Final thoughts

Mikey's funeral will be seen in Tokyo Revengers chapter 270 (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

Fans were already aware that Tokyo Revengers chapter 270 would be incredibly heartbreaking after the raw scans were leaked. Sanzu and Baji had to bear seeing their closest friend suffer for years, which must have been traumatizing for the boys, as proven by Haruchiyo’s violent reactions.

Still, there is no doubt that the person who has suffered the most after Mikey’s accident is Shinichiro. Manjiro’s tragedy broke his family apart, with Emma leaving the Sano household and leaving his brother alone. Mikey’s death must have been the last straw for Shinichiro. This is likely how he ended up acquiring his time-leaping abilities.

