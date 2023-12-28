Tokyo Revengers season 3 ending explained: Does Takemichi succeed in saving the future?

Tokyo Revengers season 3 finally ended with episode 13 this week. While the Tenjiku Arc was fully adapted, fans were left confused by the finale, as it concluded with a cliffhanger. Takemichi was speaking to Kakucho about Kisaki, and just then, the episode ended abruptly, leaving fans hopeful for future seasons.

The main concern that fans have is whether Takemichi had succeeded in saving the future or not. Previously, whenever Takemichi would accomplish his mission, he would go back to the future to check if the events had played out most positively. However, the Tokyo Revengers season 3 finale's abrupt finish left fans confused about the same.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Tokyo Revengers manga.

Tokyo Revengers season 3 finale: Did Takemichi save Hinata?

Hanagaki Takemichi as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 3 (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Yes, Hanagaki Takemichi managed to save Hinata Tachibana by putting an end to Kisaki Tetta. While it may have seemed like Tokyo Revengers season 3 finale ended abruptly, it ended right when the Tenjiku Arc had finished. Thus, the anime concluded its adaptation as accurately as possible.

Takemichi does go back to the future to check the outcome of the changes he made. However, this happens sometime after the Bonten Arc begins. The Tenjiku Arc ended in chapter 185 of the manga. Following that, Takemichi went back to the future in the series' chapter 192. When he time leaps, he is shown attending Pah-chin's wedding alongside Hinata. With that, it was confirmed that Takemichi saved Hinata.

Why did Takemichi tremble after Kisaki's death?

Kisaki Tetta as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 3 (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Tokyo Revengers season 3 finale saw Takemichi tremble upon thinking about Kisaki's death. Considering that the entire point of his time leap in the Tenjiku Arc was to kill Kisaki, he should have been glad that his nemesis passed away accidentally. Nevertheless, Takemichi seemingly had a tough time dealing with his death.

This scene is explained later in the Bonten Arc. Takemichi absolutely hated Kisaki. However, upon learning that Kisaki was just an ordinary human being and did not possess any time-leaping ability, he was amazed at what Kisaki was able to pull off.

While Kisaki was physically very weak, he managed to kill many people and climb up the ladder of Japan's underworld by using his brain and courage. Hence, Takemichi wanted to face off against him one more time.

Further, no matter how much he hated him, the truth remained that Takemichi knew Kisaki. Hence, seeing him pass away as grotesquely as he did, affected the former deeply.

Did Takemichi save the future?

Manjiro Sano as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 3 (Image via LIDENFILMS)

While Takemichi did manage to save Hinata Tachibana through his efforts in the past, not everyone ended up with a bright future. Upon returning to the future, everyone conveyed to Takemichi that Mikey was working at an overseas restaurant. However, in reality, he ended up becoming the leader of Japan's largest crime syndicate, Bonten.

When Takemichi learned about the same, he decided to go back to the past and learn from Mikey about the reason why things turned out this way. That's how the Bonten Arc begins in Tokyo Revengers.