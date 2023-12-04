Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 10 preview and what to expect

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 10 will be released on Wednesday, December 6, at 12 am JST. However, before the anime episode's premiere, the series' website dropped the preview synopsis and images for the same. This preview should help fans get an idea of what they can expect from the upcoming episode.

The previous episode saw Angry going all out and defeating half the higher-ups of Tenjiku. However, Kakucho managed to defeat him and the other remaining Toman members, except for Takemichi. Seeing Takemichi refusing to give up, Kisaki decided to make his move and confronted him with a gun.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Tokyo Revengers anime.

Kisaki Tetta will be left stunned by Takemichi's bravery in Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 10

Kisaki Tetta as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 10 preview (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 10. titled Brave heart, will pick up from the previous episode that saw Kisaki confronting Takemichi with a gun. However, as evident from the preview, Takemichi is set to stand his ground and hold his head against the gun's muzzle. His confidence is bound to leave Kisaki confused, who despite having murdered Emma only hours ago, seems too scared to kill a person.

Considering that Kisaki Tetta already had innocent blood in his hands, there should be no reason for him to stop trying to kill someone who has ruined his plans. However, Takemichi's bravery will shock him, preventing him from pulling the gun's trigger.

Kokonoi may change his mind about Takemichi Hanagaki

Kokonoi as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 10 preview (Image via LIDENFILMS)

After learning that Inui Seishu had entrusted the Black Dragons to Takemichi, Kokonoi believed that Inui had made a poor decision. He believed so because Takemichi was quite weak and not an intimidating person who could lead the group. However, seeing Takemichi stand tall while being threatened with a gun is bound to convince Kokonoi that Takemichi has a brave heart.

This could possibly convince Kokonoi to leave Tenjiku regardless of what ends up being the result of the fight between Tenjiku and Toman.

Izana Kurokawa may finally take action against Toman

Izana Kurokawa as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 10 preview (Image via LIDENFILMS)

In the previous episode, fans could see Izana Kurokawa being visibly irritated by seeing how Kakucho was avoiding finishing off Takemichi. He himself was going to take action when Kisaki Tetta stepped forward to confront Takemichi. Seeing that Kisaki had also been left stunned by Takemichi's bravado, Izana might take the matter to himself as he may face Takemichi in a fight.

That said, Takemichi has already been beaten up. Hence, him fighting a powerhouse like Izana Kurokawa seems like a suicide. Therefore, the upcoming episode is bound to show someone backing up Takemichi. With Mikey and Draken not on the battlefield, there is a chance that the two Toman members may arrive to rescue Takemichi.

However, one should remember both of them last someone really close to them. Hence, even if they were to arrive at the battlefield to help, they may end up being incapable of turning the tide.

