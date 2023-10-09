Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 2 preview and what to expect

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 2 is set to release on Wednesday, October 11, at 12 am JST. However, before the episode's release, the anime's official website released the preview synopsis and images, which may help fans get an idea of what they can expect from the upcoming episode.

The previous episode saw Angry and Smiley help the Mizo Middle Five, following which the sibling duo, Takemichi, and Chifuyu went after Tenjiku. During this, Takemichi met his old friend Kakucho. Elsewhere, other Tenjiku members targeted and took down several Toman members.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Tokyo Revengers anime.

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 2: Major spoilers to expect

Tokyo Manji Gang is bound to have a meeting

Draken as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 2 preview (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Following Tenjiku's attacks on the Tokyo Manji Gang, Manjiro Sano and Ken Ryuguji are bound to arrange an emergency meeting to understand their situation. With many gang members having been beaten up by Tenjiku gang members, Toman may need to move quickly if they want to give a swift reply after their humiliation.

This may see Takemichi, Chifuyu, Angry, and Smiley inform Mikey and Draken about Tenjiku. Following that, the Toman superiors may come up with a plan of action.

Takemichi may ponder on Kakucho's warning

Takemichi and Chifuyu as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 2 preview (Image via LIDENFILMS)

In the previous episode, Takemichi met his old friend Kakucho, who was now a member of Tenjiku. Despite now being enemies, Kakucho wanted to look out for the former, which is why he warned his old friend about a possible traitor within the Tokyo Manji Gang.

Considering the depth of the revelation, Takemichi may have some trouble sharing the same with Mikey and Draken. Thus, he and Chifuyu may work on the case all by themselves.

Hinata Tachibana may learn about Tenjiku and their conflict with Takemichi

Hinata Tachibana as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 2 preview (Image via LIDENFILMS)

As evident from the preview images, Hinata Tachibana is set to appear in the upcoming episode. Thus, fans can expect Hinata to learn about Takemichi's fight with the Tenjiku gang members. This meeting with Hinata could possibly give Takemichi a renewed stance on his goal to save Hinata and the others.

Hence, Takemichi may take matters into his own hands and possibly go to Kakucho to get some additional information about Tokyo Manji Gang's traitor.

Smiley and Angry may go out on their own mission

Smiley and Angry as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 2 preview (Image via LIDENFILMS)

With a fight against Tenjiku closing in, Toman will need to quickly learn about their enemy. While Izana Kurokawa, the leader of Tenjiku did meet Mikey, the Toman captain wasn't aware of Izana's position at Tenjiku. Thus, he wasn't able to learn anything.

Hence, Toman may need to send a few of their members to go to Tenjiku bases and investigate them. Considering that Smiley and Angry are quite strong by themselves, Mikey may send them for the investigation. While the chances for fans getting to see their investigation are low, they may find a piece of vital information.

With the Tokyo Revengers Tenjiku arc listed for only 13 episodes, the anime may quickly move towards the fight between the two gangs.

