Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 6 preview and what to expect

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 6 is set to be released on Wednesday, November 8, at 12 am JST. However, prior to the episode's release, the series' official website dropped the preview synopsis and images for the same. This may help fans get an idea of what they could expect from the upcoming episode.

The previous episode saw the Tokyo Manji Gang preparing for their battle against Tenjiku. That's when it was revealed that Tenjiku was slowly taking down Toman's captains.

Amid the chaos, Mikey reassured everyone that they did not need to worry. Unfortunately, Kisaki had other plans as he killed Emma to make Mikey yearn for Izana's emotional support.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Tokyo Revengers anime.

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 6: Major spoilers to expect

Draken will learn about Emma's death in Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 6

Draken as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 6 preview (Image via LIDENFILMS)

As evident from the preview synopsis, the upcoming episode will see Draken find out about Emma's death. Given the circumstances, he is bound to be left shocked and wanting to know details. Thus, he may either question Takemichi or Mikey about it and possibly cause a scene at the hospital.

Due to his mental state, there is next to no chance that he will show up for the battle against Tenjiku.

Mikey may not join the battle against Tenjiku

Mikey as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 6 preview (Image via LIDENFILMS)

As evident from the previous episode, Emma was Mikey's emotional support. Her absence was what caused him to go to the dark side in the future and join Izana and Kisaki. Hence, it appears that Emma's loss is bound to shatter Mikey emotionally, due to which he might not fight against Tenjiku.

With no leader, Toman members are bound to be left doubtful about their next actions.

Hinata Tachibana will find out about Emma's death

Hinata Tachibana as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 6 preview (Image via LIDENFILMS)

As evident from the preview images, Hinata is set to find out about Emma's death. Given that she knew that Takemichi could time leap, learning about Emma's death should help her realize how much Takemichi must have gone through to save her in the future.

Thus, there is a possibility that she may do something risky to help Takemichi, which may include going to the battlefield for the war between Toman and Tenjiku.

Takemichi might head Toman for the battle against Tenjiku

Hanagaki Takemichi as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 6 preview (Image via LIDENFILMS)

With both Mikey and Draken possibly not set to join the fight against Tenjiku, there is a good chance that the members might not want to go to war without a leader. With no leader in sight, Takemichi, being the first division captain, may become the temporary head and lead his members to the battle against Tenjiku.

That said, he may be powerless against the gang. Therefore, the first division members and other vice captains may join him in the fight.

