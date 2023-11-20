Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 8 preview and what to expect

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 8 is set to be released on Wednesday, November 22, at 12 am JST. However, before the episode's release, the series' official website dropped the preview synopsis and images for the same. This should help fans get an idea of what to expect from the upcoming episode.

The previous episode saw Toman arrive at the battlefield to fight Tenjiku. Before the battle, Tenjiku gang proposed a vanguard fight. This fight saw Peh-yan instantly defeat Shion Madarame. Following that, the battle between the two gangs began. As multiple individual battles began to get established, Inupi confronted Kokonoi about Akane.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Tokyo Revengers anime.

Kokonoi's history with "Akane" may get revealed in Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 8

Kokonoi as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 8 preview (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 8, titled I know in my head, may reveal who "Akane" is. Inupi had arrived at the battlefield to rescue Kokonoi. However, Kokonoi was instead trying to recruit Inupi to Tenjiku. During their back and forth, Inupi mentioned the name "Akane," which happened to trigger Kokonoi. Following that, Inupi asked Kokonoi to accept that he was not "Akane," but "Seishu."

Considering that Seishu was Inupi's first name, it can be assumed that Akane was a female relative of his whom Kokonoi was obsessed with. Given the context of their conversation, it seems like "Akane" has passed away, which is what may have laid down the paths of Kokonoi and Inupi. Hence, the upcoming episode may likely reveal Akane, Kokonoi, and Inupi's backstory.

Takemichi Hanagaki may fight Kakucho

Hanagaki Takemichi as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 8 preview (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Ever since the beginning of the fight, Takemichi has been wanting to defeat Kisaki Tetta. However, the possible second time leaper had secured himself on the top of some containers. Hence, the First Division decided to help their captain reach his target.

Unfortunately, his path was blocked by none other than his old friend Kakucho. With no other option left, Takemichi might likely fight Kakucho in the upcoming episode. Such a battle could likely stir up some nostalgic emotions between the two former friends.

Izana Kurokawa may direct the flow of the fight

Izana Kurokawa as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 8 preview (Image via LIDENFILMS)

In the previous episode, fans saw Izana Kurokawa taking down Peh-yan upon seeing that he was a hindrance to the battle. Having taken him down, Tokyo Manji Gang's firepower had gone down considerably. Thus, it is very evident that Izana is a mastermind when it comes to strategies. Therefore, fans may likely see him make more battlefield decisions in the upcoming episode.

The anime may reveal if Kisaki Tetta is a time leaper or not

Kisaki Tetta as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 8 preview (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Up until now, Tokyo Revengers has seen Takemichi Hanagaki predict that Kisaki Tetta was a time leaper. While he does not have any concrete evidence, all the events that have taken place nod at Kisaki having changed the events repeatedly. Therefore, the upcoming episode could likely reveal Kisaki's secret and how he managed to tailor all the events to his favor.

