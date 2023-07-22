Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You ~High School Days~ episode 2: Release date and time, countdown, and where to watch

Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You ~High School Days~ episode 2 is set to to be released on July 26, 2023. As the spin-off series debuted, viewers were able to watch the story of Nasa, the main character, who is asked by his junior high school teacher to teach a class at an all-girls high school.

Now, as Nasa will agree to teach at the all-girls high school, the principal will appoints him as a special educator over time. Not only that but the young women Nasa will be seen instructing where the students will be interested in learning more about his romantic life. As such, it will be interesting to see how the show develops and what Nasa will do about his female students.

Kurenai and other girls will know where Nasa lives in Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You ~High School Days~ episode 2

Release date and time, where to watch Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You ~High School Days~ episode 2

Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You ~High School Days~ episode 2 will be released on Wednesday, July 26 at 12 pm JST (July 25 at 8 pm PDT). In Japan, Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You ~High School Days~ episode 2 will be available on several platforms like Anime Hodai, U-NEXT, and Anime Store. Later, on Saturday, July 29 at noon, the anime will be available on Abema Premium, DMM TV, FOD, and Hulu.

For international audiences, Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You ~High School Days~ episode 2 will be available on Crunchyroll in selected regions.

The following are the release date and time for Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You ~High School Days~ episode 2 according to different timezones:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8 pm, Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time (EST): 9 pm, Tuesday, July 25, 2023

British Summer Time (BST): 4 am, Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 am, Wednesday, July 26, 2023

India Standard Time (IST): 8 am, Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 11 am, Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Japan Standard Time (JST): 12 pm, Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 12:30 pm, Wednesday, July 26, 2023

A quick recap of Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You ~High School Days~ episode 1

Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You ~High School Days~ episode 2 release date

The first episode opened with Nasa being asked by his junior high school teacher to teach programming to a class at an all-girls high school. To this, Nasa agreed and went to school for his first day. Nasa then gave a brief introduction to the group before attending the first class. On the other hand, Tsukasa pretended to be cool about Nasa's job at girl's high school but was nervous on the inside.

As Nasa's class ended, Kurenai approached him for advice on her romantic life. As Nasa was giving his advice, another of Kurenai's friends, Usa, approached and asked for his full name. Following their conversation, Usa mentioned that there is a genius in their batch named Kaguya Gekko who attends class depending on her mood.

Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You ~High School Days~ episode 2 release date

The episode then featured Kurenai and other girls on the building's rooftop in the evening who were curious about Nasa's wife and his life. Next in the episode was Kaname, who was seen asking Nasa if Tsukasa was alarmed by his new job. On the other hand, Aya questioned Tsukasa about whether it was okay for Nasa to be among high school girls all day and suggested that she needs to be jealous.

Later in the episode, Kurenai and Jessie were seen stalking Nasa and Tsukasa as they were talking late into the night while strolling through a park. The scene then shifted to the next day, when Nasa was meeting with fellow teachers and the principal to present the student test results. As the episode reached its climax, it showed Nasa and Naoko Yanagi strolling down the hall of the school while Nasa focused on a class where Kaguya had solved a problem.

Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You ~High School Days~ episode 2 release date

As soon as Nasa saw the problem, he commented that the person who had solved it was brilliant and added another point to it, before returning to his house. As he returned to his house, he was seen conversing with Tsukasa. But as they were conversing, Kurenai showed up and informed him that Kaguya had left him a message asking him to mind his own business.

What to expect from Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You ~High School Days~ episode 2?

As viewers saw who the princess of Kurenai's class is, i.e., Kaguya, in Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You ~High School Days~ episode 2, they can expect that Kaguya might attend Nasa's class. As such, viewers can anticipate that in Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You ~High School Days~ episode 2. Furthermore, Kurenai and others will discover that Nasa resides in a bathhouse, which will pique their interest in learning more about Nasa's love life.

