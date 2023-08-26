Top 6 anime episodes that broke Crunchyroll servers

Anime has exploded in popularity worldwide thanks to streaming services like Crunchyroll bringing endless content to millions of viewers. However, this growing fanbase has led to some technical difficulties, especially when hugely anticipated episodes overload Crunchyroll's servers.

When a new episode of a popular series drops, masses of excited fans flock to Crunchyroll to watch it as soon as possible. But with such a massive influx of simultaneous users, even Crunchyroll's robust servers can get overloaded and crash under the demand.

These crashes have become badges of honor - they show just how eagerly anticipated these episodes were and the sheer size of their impact on anime culture. While server outages are frustrating for fans wanting their anime fix, they also demonstrate the incredible passion the respective fanbase has.

Here are 6 times an anime episode was so hyped up that it simply broke Crunchyroll.

One Piece Episode 1017 and 5 other anime episodes that crashed Crunchyroll

1. Attack on Titan Season 3 Episode 12 (Aired on October 15, 2018)

Attack On Titan (Image Via MAPPA)

Attack on Titan is arguably the most popular anime of the last decade. Known for its intense action, high-stakes drama and rich lore, it is no surprise that fans obsess over each episode.

But few episodes have been as eagerly awaited as season 3 episode 12. Titled Night of the Battle to Retake the Wall, this episode featured the Survey Corps finally enacting their long-planned attack to reclaim territory from the titans.

The resulting battle was an absolute spectacle, with fluid animation and heart-pounding action. There were also huge plot twists and reveals about the truth of their walled world.

When the episode premiered in 2019, fans all around the world swarmed to Crunchyroll to experience this pivotal moment. The influx of excited viewers was so massive that Crunchyroll's servers just couldn't handle the traffic and crashed under the demand.

2. My Hero Academia Season 4 Episode 11 (Aired on December 28, 2019)

My Hero Academia (Image Via Bones studio)

While action and fights draw big audiences, emotional storytelling can be just as popular. My Hero Academia season 4, episode 11 focused on the beloved character, Mirio Togata, better known by his hero name Lemillion.

Lemillion was an inspirational fan favorite, known for his optimism, heroic spirit, and phasing superpower. This episode chronicled his brave but heartbreaking fight against the sinister Overhaul.

Lemillion sacrificed everything to rescue a little girl from Overhaul's clutches, resulting in him losing his quirk permanently. This devastating development left fans reeling with emotion.

When the episode premiered in 2019, it completely overwhelmed Crunchyroll. The weight of this emotionally charged episode exceeded the servers' capacity. Fans flocked online to express their reactions, heartbreak and praise for Lemillion's bravery.

3. One Punch Man Season 2 Episode 1 (Aired on April 9, 2019)

One Punch Man (Image Via Madhouse Studio)

One Punch Man was a runaway hit in 2015 thanks to its top-notch action animation and Saitama, the hilariously overpowered hero who defeats all foes with one punch. Fans waited four long years for the second season.

The premiere episode finally showed the return of Saitama and his cyborg disciple Genos, as they confronted a new monstrous villain named Garou. The fluid combat animation and return of the beloved characters made this a must-watch.

Hordes of eager fans flooded Crunchyroll to see the long awaited return of One Punch Man in April 2019. The servers just couldn't handle the overwhelming traffic, and as a result, crashed hard.

While frustrating, this outage showed the enduring popularity of One Punch Man. The servers were simply no match for Saitama!

4. Re:Zero Season 2 Episode 1 (Aired on April 4, 2016)

Re:Zero (Image Via Cruncyroll)

Re:Zero was one of the most popular isekai anime of 2016, known for its dark storylines looping in time. The season 1 finale left fans with agonizing cliffhangers regarding the main characters' fates.

Finally, in 2020, season 2 premiered and promised to resolve these mysteries. The premiere episode picked up right where the previous season left off, with protagonist Subaru in peril.

Fans had been waiting for four long years to see the continuation of Re:Zero's dark tale. The premiere triggered a massive influx of simultaneous viewers to Crunchyroll, which the servers just couldn't withstand.

While the crashes disrupted the premiere experience, they demonstrated Re:Zero's enduring popularity and viewers' eagerness to dive back into its ominous story.

5. Dragon Ball Super Episode 130 (Aired on March 18, 2018)

Dragon Ball Super (Image Via Toei Animation)

As one of the most iconic anime franchises ever, each new Dragon Ball release sends fans into a frenzy. Dragon Ball Super episode 130 featured part 3 of Goku's epic grudge match against Jiren during the climactic Tournament of Power arc. This episode also featured Goku finally unlocking Ultra Instinct, a powerful transformation hinted at throughout the Tournament of Power.

Their confrontation had been building up for over 30 episodes, and fans were desperate to see the two titans collide. The reaction to their previous clashes had already strained Crunchyroll's servers.

But the hype reached fever pitch for episode 130, which depicted nearly 20 minutes of fluid, movie-quality fight animation between the two martial arts masters. When it aired in 2018, fans from all around the world flooded Crunchyroll to watch the long awaited Goku vs Jiren rematch.

The traffic was so massive that the servers couldn't handle the demand and crashed under the immense load. While frustrating, this outage showed just how eagerly fans had anticipated the animated throwdown.

6. One Piece Episode 1071 (Aired on August 6, 2023)

One Piece (Image Via Toei Animation)

As the longest running anime ever, One Piece has millions of loyal fans globally after 24 years on air. So when Luffy finally revealed his highly anticipated new Gear 5 power in episode 1071, the excitement of the fandom hit fever pitch.

Gear 5 allows Luffy's rubbery body to take on zany new shapes and properties. Fans had theorized about this power-up for years and eagerly awaited its grand reveal.

The episode animated Luffy activating his new transformation against Kaido, one of the toughest villains in the entire series. Unsurprisingly, traffic to Crunchyroll spiked massively as global fans rushed to witness this bombshell moment as soon as possible.

The sheer demand crashed Crunchyroll's servers, interrupting the premiere experience, but demonstrating the enduring devotion of One Piece fans.

Conclusion

While server crashes are certainly annoying technical hiccups, these incidents demonstrate the incredible passion and dedication of anime fandom. The most eagerly awaited and emotionally impactful episodes truly overwhelm even the most robust servers.

But these crashes are like badges of honor for a series, proving an episode's massive appeal and cultural footprint. They show how deeply these virtual worlds and characters resonate across languages and cultures, bringing millions of global fans together through the universal language of anime.

