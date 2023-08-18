One Punch Man gears Saitama up for his Biggest Challenge ever

The universe of One Punch Man has seen the unstoppable might of Saitama, the cape-wearing hero who can destroy any foe with a single punch. Saitama has often shown that he is a force to be reckoned with, whether in battles against enormous opponents or facing the mightiest villains.

The Neo Heroes arc, which will present Saitama with his toughest test yet, is greatly anticipated by viewers after his bloody conflict with the Monsterified Garou in the Monster Association arc. In One Punch Man's most recent chapter 190, a new cast of characters enters the picture, setting the stage for an epic clash.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers for One Punch Man anime and the character fates mentioned therein. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author.

New Neo Heroes get announced in One Punch Man

Expand Tweet

Saitama finds himself on the radar of these dangerous newcomers as the Neo Heroes organization rises to prominence. Mcoy, a double agent, leaves a conference by Rank A hero Amai Mask to advance Saitama within the Hero Association to call Neo Heroes.

A strange new individual named Rymon, who supports the Neo Heroes, is presented during this conversation. The sight of five enigmatic figures lingering in the background said to be the Neo Heroes that might provide Saitama and the acclaimed S-Class Heroes of the Hero Association with their most formidable challenge yet, is what incites the most suspense.

Teasing indications regarding the names of these new heroes are already making the rounds for those who follow the webtoon, which frequently offers insights beyond the manga. The first is "A," a psychotic assassin with a history of multiple murders and a Hero Association bounty on his head. A fascinating figure among the new Neo Heroes is Accel. Among fans, the former A-rank hero is highly recognized. Acceleration changed his allegiance from the Hero Association to the Neo Heroes after learning of corruption within the former.

Expand Tweet

The third new hero to appear on the scene is Webigaza, a rising pop star comparable to the well-known Amai Mask. Her objective is to outperform Amai Mask's popularity and act heroically. She brings with her a mix of celebrity, influence, and ambition.

The fourth character, Zaedats, is a cyborg who was one of the initial Neo Heroes investors. The mysterious cult leader of "The Church of Otherworldly Reincarnation," Infelsinev, with a sizable following oriented towards Neo Heroes, comes last. These five heroes are just the tip of the curve as new exciting characters, and narratives will be introduced as the arc goes on.

Saitama's physical prowess may or may not be put to the test, but the Neo Heroes arc is guaranteed to be full of hilarious and action-packed scenes that will live in the memory forever. Fans can't contain their excitement as they wait impatiently for the publication of manga chapter 191.

When to expect chapter 191 of the Manga

Superalloy Darkshine as seen in the One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to the manga's biweekly publishing schedule, One Punch Man chapter 191 should be available on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at 12 am JST. Usually, the manga is released on time. However, the series Mangaka Yusuke Murata notifies fans via his Twitter account if there are any timetable changes.

McCoy, as seen in the One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

On Shueisha's Tonari no Young Jump website, readers may access One Punch Man chapter 191 in Japanese. Although fans from other countries may access the same, there is no choice to change languages. Fans must thus wait a week for the chapter to be released on Viz Media's official website to read the manga with official English translations.

Be sure to follow for more anime updates and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.