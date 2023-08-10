One Punch Man Chapter 190 brings back a fan-favorite character

With the release of One Punch Man Chapter 190, fans witnessed Child Emperor donning a new name and joining the Neo Heroes. While the manga gave fans several exciting updates, the thing that grasped the audience's attention the most was the return of a fan-favorite character Mosquito Girl.

The last time fans saw Mosquito Girl, she fought Genos and almost defeated him. That's when Saitama, who was on the scene, saved Genos by defeating Mosquito Girl with a slap. While fans believed that the monster had been killed, as evidently, she survived an attack by Saitama.

Fans praise Yusuke Murata for Mosquito Girl's return in One Punch Man Chapter 190

Since Mosquito Girl had previously been slapped and splattered by Saitama, fans presumed her to have passed away. Thus, fans could not believe it when she returned to the series and started theorizing why Mosquito Girl survived.

Considering that One Punch Man mangaka had previously drawn Mosquito Girl in an apron selling Takoyaki, many fans had presumed that she would return. However, her sudden return was a surprise to them as well.

Some fans theorized how the mangaka no longer cared about the story. Instead, he wanted to draw attractive women, so he must have brought back a monster, who was thought to be dead until now.

In One Punch Man Chapter 188, Yusuke Murata introduces a new female character called Yuta. While she was introduced as Amahare's daughter, fans have a good feeling that she will not be playing any vital role in the story. Instead, fans believed that the mangaka must have introduced the character to give fans more fan service moments.

This was also evident because the character received cover art in the next chapter even though she did not appear.

Nevertheless, fans loved her moments in the chapter, be that her scene selling Takoyaki or pouring a cup of tea for Zombieman, but instead drinking it herself. They also loved her chemistry with Armored Gorilla, as both seemed like siblings to the fans.

That said, fans still could not understand how Mosquito Girl survived an attack by Saitama. When Saitama slapped the monster, she was launched toward a building, and the impact caused her to splatter blood all over the building. However, this also helped fans theorize how they never indeed saw the monster to have passed away. Hence her return isn't that questionable.

Meanwhile, other fans theorized that the Mosquito Girl wasn't real. Since Dr. Genus had several clones of himself, fans presumed that the Mosquito Girl was also a clone. He must have created one after using the data and body he retrieved after Saitama defeated her. Hence, he might still be trying to get her back to normal, so he is still preparing her blood sack in the incubation tank.

Nevertheless, as seen in the case of Yuta, fans expect Mosquito Girl only to be shown to give fans some fan service. While this may seem underhanded by the mangaka Yusuke Murata, considering how the fans react to such elements, there is a good chance he might continue introducing several other characters in the future.

