  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Tougen Anki episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Tougen Anki episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Aug 23, 2025 00:46 GMT
Tougen Anki episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more
Kuina Sazanami and Yomogi Momokusa as seen in Tougen Anki (Image via Studio Hibari)

Tougen Anki episode 8 will be released on Friday, August 29, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST. The anime's eighth episode will first be aired on Nippon TV, followed by other local Japanese television networks. The anime episode will later be available to stream worldwide.

Ad

The anime's previous episode saw Tsubakiri and Momokusa infiltrate the Oni Agency and take down Oiranzaka. Soon after, the anime saw Tsubakiri instruct Momokusa and the Ugly to eliminate all Oni except for Shiki. Elsewhere, Kuina Sazanami became deadset on protecting Rokuro Kiriyama.

Tougen Anki episode 8 release date and time

Kuina Sazanami as seen in Tougen Anki (Image via Studio Hibari)
Kuina Sazanami as seen in Tougen Anki (Image via Studio Hibari)

According to the anime's official website, Tougen Anki episode 8 will be released on Friday, August 29, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST. However, due to the different simulcast release schedules and varying time zones, the anime episode will be released on August 30 in certain regions.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The upcoming episode will be titled The Unreliable Hero.

Ad

The eighth episode of the Tougen Anki anime will be released at the following times globally:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time7:00 amFridayAugust 29
Eastern Daylight Time10:00 amFridayAugust 29
British Summer Time3:00 pmFridayAugust 29
Central European Summer Time4:00 pmFridayAugust 29
Indian Standard Time7:30 pmFridayAugust 29
Philippine Standard Time10:00 pmFridayAugust 29
Japanese Standard Time11:00 pmFridayAugust 29
Australia Central Standard Time11:30 pmFridayAugust 29
Ad

Where to watch Tougen Anki episode 8?

Kyouya Oiranzaka as seen in Tougen Anki (Image via Studio Hibari)
Kyouya Oiranzaka as seen in Tougen Anki (Image via Studio Hibari)

Tougen Anki episode 8 will be aired on Nippon TV and its affiliates during the "Friday Anime Night" block, followed by BS NTV. The anime will later be available to watch online on Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, d Anime Store, ABEMA, and other platforms in Japan.

Ad

Internationally, REMOW has licensed the series with several streaming platforms, such as Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Anime Generation, Samsung TV Plus, Bandplay, Anime Onegai, Animation Digital Network, and others.

Tougen Anki episode 7 recap

Tsubakiri Momomiya as seen in Tougen Anki (Image via Studio Hibari)
Tsubakiri Momomiya as seen in Tougen Anki (Image via Studio Hibari)

Tougen Anki episode 7, titled The Beauty is a Beast, saw Tsubakiri and Momokusa face off against Oiranzaka. Oiranzaka asked Kougasaki to warn others while he planned on holding them off. Unfortunately, the two Momotarou "defeated" him.

Ad

Soon after, while the Oni managed to help the patients escape, they were trapped. Amidst this, Tsubakiri instructed Momokusa and the Ugly to annihilate all Oni except for Shiki Ichinose.

Elsewhere, Kuina Sazanami started showing her true nature as she obsessed over Rokuro Kiriyama. She not only protected him from one of the Ugly but also coddled him.

What to expect from Tougen Anki episode 8?

Rokuro Kiriyama as seen in Tougen Anki (Image via Studio Hibari)
Rokuro Kiriyama as seen in Tougen Anki (Image via Studio Hibari)

Tougen Anki episode 8, titled The Unreliable Hero, might resume focusing on Kuina Sazanami. Given that the previous episode ended with another Ugly entering Rokura's room, Kuina might again fight one of the entities using her Blood Eclipse Release.

Ad

Amidst this, fans can also expect to finally see Rokura Kiriyama in action. While he was constantly anxious, he was bound to have some secret power-up, allowing him to fight strong enemies.

Additionally, the anime episode might also focus on Shiki Ichinose and Mei. With Yomogi Momokusa looking for Shiki, fans can expect the two to face off against each other in the upcoming episode.

Related Links

About the author
Gokul Chettiyar

Gokul Chettiyar

Twitter icon

Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.

Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.

When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Gokul Chettiyar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications