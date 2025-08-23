Tougen Anki episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Tougen Anki episode 8 will be released on Friday, August 29, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST. The anime's eighth episode will first be aired on Nippon TV, followed by other local Japanese television networks. The anime episode will later be available to stream worldwide.

The anime's previous episode saw Tsubakiri and Momokusa infiltrate the Oni Agency and take down Oiranzaka. Soon after, the anime saw Tsubakiri instruct Momokusa and the Ugly to eliminate all Oni except for Shiki. Elsewhere, Kuina Sazanami became deadset on protecting Rokuro Kiriyama.

Tougen Anki episode 8 release date and time

Kuina Sazanami as seen in Tougen Anki (Image via Studio Hibari)

According to the anime's official website, Tougen Anki episode 8 will be released on Friday, August 29, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST. However, due to the different simulcast release schedules and varying time zones, the anime episode will be released on August 30 in certain regions.

The upcoming episode will be titled The Unreliable Hero.

The eighth episode of the Tougen Anki anime will be released at the following times globally:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7:00 am Friday August 29 Eastern Daylight Time 10:00 am Friday August 29 British Summer Time 3:00 pm Friday August 29 Central European Summer Time 4:00 pm Friday August 29 Indian Standard Time 7:30 pm Friday August 29 Philippine Standard Time 10:00 pm Friday August 29 Japanese Standard Time 11:00 pm Friday August 29 Australia Central Standard Time 11:30 pm Friday August 29

Where to watch Tougen Anki episode 8?

Kyouya Oiranzaka as seen in Tougen Anki (Image via Studio Hibari)

Tougen Anki episode 8 will be aired on Nippon TV and its affiliates during the "Friday Anime Night" block, followed by BS NTV. The anime will later be available to watch online on Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, d Anime Store, ABEMA, and other platforms in Japan.

Internationally, REMOW has licensed the series with several streaming platforms, such as Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Anime Generation, Samsung TV Plus, Bandplay, Anime Onegai, Animation Digital Network, and others.

Tougen Anki episode 7 recap

Tsubakiri Momomiya as seen in Tougen Anki (Image via Studio Hibari)

Tougen Anki episode 7, titled The Beauty is a Beast, saw Tsubakiri and Momokusa face off against Oiranzaka. Oiranzaka asked Kougasaki to warn others while he planned on holding them off. Unfortunately, the two Momotarou "defeated" him.

Soon after, while the Oni managed to help the patients escape, they were trapped. Amidst this, Tsubakiri instructed Momokusa and the Ugly to annihilate all Oni except for Shiki Ichinose.

Elsewhere, Kuina Sazanami started showing her true nature as she obsessed over Rokuro Kiriyama. She not only protected him from one of the Ugly but also coddled him.

What to expect from Tougen Anki episode 8?

Rokuro Kiriyama as seen in Tougen Anki (Image via Studio Hibari)

Tougen Anki episode 8, titled The Unreliable Hero, might resume focusing on Kuina Sazanami. Given that the previous episode ended with another Ugly entering Rokura's room, Kuina might again fight one of the entities using her Blood Eclipse Release.

Amidst this, fans can also expect to finally see Rokura Kiriyama in action. While he was constantly anxious, he was bound to have some secret power-up, allowing him to fight strong enemies.

Additionally, the anime episode might also focus on Shiki Ichinose and Mei. With Yomogi Momokusa looking for Shiki, fans can expect the two to face off against each other in the upcoming episode.

