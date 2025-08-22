  • home icon
New Saga episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Aug 22, 2025 02:40 GMT
New Saga episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more
Ganias and Yuriga as seen in New Saga (Image via Sotsu, Studio Clutch)

New Saga episode 9 will be released on Thursday, August 28, 2025, at 2:15 am JST. The anime's ninth episode will first be aired on ABC, followed by other local TV networks in Japan. Soon after, the anime will be available to watch online worldwide.

The anime's previous episode saw Kyle face off against the demon that killed Alzard. Elsewhere, Goh's home was attacked by a group. While Theron, Liese, and Urza took them down, they were later attacked by another demon. Soon after, the governor's home caught fire. Amidst this, both the governor and Gazus went missing.

New Saga episode 9 release date and time

Yuriga as seen in New Saga (Image via Sotsu, Studio Clutch)
Yuriga as seen in New Saga (Image via Sotsu, Studio Clutch)

According to the anime's official website, New Saga episode 9 will be released on Thursday, August 28, 2025, at 2:15 am JST. However, considering the different simulcast release schedules worldwide and different time zones, the anime episode may be released on August 27 in certain regions.

The upcoming episode will be titled Hidden Ambitions.

The ninth episode of the New Saga anime will be released internationally at the following times:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time10:15 amWednesdayAugust 27
EasternDaylightTime1:15 pmWednesdayAugust 27
British Summer Time6:15 pmWednesdayAugust 27
Central European Summer Time7:15 pmWednesdayAugust 27
Indian Standard Time10:45 pmWednesdayAugust 27
Philippine Standard Time1:15 amThursdayAugust 28
Japanese Standard Time2:15 amThursdayAugust 28
Australia Central Standard Time2:45 amThursdayAugust 28
Where to watch New Saga episode 9?

Theron as seen in New Saga (Image via Sotsu, Studio Clutch)
Theron as seen in New Saga (Image via Sotsu, Studio Clutch)

New Saga episode 9 will first be broadcast on ABC, followed by other local Japanese television networks, such as Tokyo MX, AT-X, and BS12. The anime will later be available to watch online in Japan on Hulu, ABEMA, Prime Video, U-Next, Lemino, d Anime Store, and other streaming platforms.

Internationally, New Saga episode 9 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

New Saga episode 8 recap

Miranda and Kyle as seen in New Saga (Image via Sotsu, Studio Clutch)
Miranda and Kyle as seen in New Saga (Image via Sotsu, Studio Clutch)

New Saga episode 8, titled Those Who Act Out of Sight, saw Kyle face off against the demon that killed Alzard. While Kyle wished to eliminate the demon, she ran away the moment the mansion's guards appeared.

Elsewhere, a mysterious group arrived at Goh's home to kidnap him. While Theron, Liese, and Urza dealt with the group, another demon attacked the residence, killing the people sent to kidnap Goh.

The anime later saw the governor's home catch on fire. While Miranda and others were searching for the governor's body, they realized that Gazus was also present at the location. Soon after, Kyle and others left to search for Gazus.

What to expect from New Saga episode 9?

Governor as seen in New Saga (Image via Sotsu, Studio Clutch)
Governor as seen in New Saga (Image via Sotsu, Studio Clutch)

New Saga episode 9, titled Hidden Ambitions, will see Kyle and his group reach the governor's residence to look for a hidden passage. According to Kyle's memory of Miranda from his previous timeline, she regretted missing out on locating a secret passage at the governor's home.

Had she managed to find it on time, she could have rescued Gazus. Hence, Kyle was certain that he would be able to rescue Gazus if he found the passage.

Additionally, the anime episode could see Kyle and his group face off against the governor and the demons that attacked them during the day.

Gokul Chettiyar

Gokul Chettiyar

