New Saga episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

New Saga episode 9 will be released on Thursday, August 28, 2025, at 2:15 am JST. The anime's ninth episode will first be aired on ABC, followed by other local TV networks in Japan. Soon after, the anime will be available to watch online worldwide.

Ad

The anime's previous episode saw Kyle face off against the demon that killed Alzard. Elsewhere, Goh's home was attacked by a group. While Theron, Liese, and Urza took them down, they were later attacked by another demon. Soon after, the governor's home caught fire. Amidst this, both the governor and Gazus went missing.

New Saga episode 9 release date and time

Yuriga as seen in New Saga (Image via Sotsu, Studio Clutch)

According to the anime's official website, New Saga episode 9 will be released on Thursday, August 28, 2025, at 2:15 am JST. However, considering the different simulcast release schedules worldwide and different time zones, the anime episode may be released on August 27 in certain regions.

Ad

Trending

The upcoming episode will be titled Hidden Ambitions.

Ad

The ninth episode of the New Saga anime will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 10:15 am Wednesday August 27 Eastern Daylight Time 1:15 pm Wednesday August 27

British Summer Time 6:15 pm Wednesday August 27 Central European Summer Time 7:15 pm Wednesday August 27 Indian Standard Time 10:45 pm Wednesday August 27 Philippine Standard Time 1:15 am Thursday August 28 Japanese Standard Time 2:15 am Thursday August 28 Australia Central Standard Time 2:45 am Thursday August 28

Ad

Where to watch New Saga episode 9?

Theron as seen in New Saga (Image via Sotsu, Studio Clutch)

New Saga episode 9 will first be broadcast on ABC, followed by other local Japanese television networks, such as Tokyo MX, AT-X, and BS12. The anime will later be available to watch online in Japan on Hulu, ABEMA, Prime Video, U-Next, Lemino, d Anime Store, and other streaming platforms.

Ad

Internationally, New Saga episode 9 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

New Saga episode 8 recap

Miranda and Kyle as seen in New Saga (Image via Sotsu, Studio Clutch)

New Saga episode 8, titled Those Who Act Out of Sight, saw Kyle face off against the demon that killed Alzard. While Kyle wished to eliminate the demon, she ran away the moment the mansion's guards appeared.

Ad

Elsewhere, a mysterious group arrived at Goh's home to kidnap him. While Theron, Liese, and Urza dealt with the group, another demon attacked the residence, killing the people sent to kidnap Goh.

The anime later saw the governor's home catch on fire. While Miranda and others were searching for the governor's body, they realized that Gazus was also present at the location. Soon after, Kyle and others left to search for Gazus.

Ad

What to expect from New Saga episode 9?

Governor as seen in New Saga (Image via Sotsu, Studio Clutch)

New Saga episode 9, titled Hidden Ambitions, will see Kyle and his group reach the governor's residence to look for a hidden passage. According to Kyle's memory of Miranda from his previous timeline, she regretted missing out on locating a secret passage at the governor's home.

Ad

Had she managed to find it on time, she could have rescued Gazus. Hence, Kyle was certain that he would be able to rescue Gazus if he found the passage.

Additionally, the anime episode could see Kyle and his group face off against the governor and the demons that attacked them during the day.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More