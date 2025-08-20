Blue Lock chapter 315: Release date and time, countdown, and more

Blue Lock chapter 315 will be released on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at 12 am JST. As the manga follows a weekly release schedule, its upcoming installment will be released next week. The Blue Lock manga can be read on Kodansha's manga reader service K Manga.The manga's previous chapter saw Yoichi Isagi prevent Onazi from getting near the ball by passing it behind him to Meguru Bachira. While Kuso was trying to deduce who Bachira would pass the ball to, the midfielder forced his way into the penalty box with an ad-lib play and placed a shot to score Japan's first goal.Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.Blue Lock chapter 315 release date and timeOboabona and Bachira as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)According to Kodansha, Blue Lock chapter 315 will be released on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, in most countries worldwide. However, in Japan, the manga chapter will be published on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at 12 am JST.Blue Lock chapter 315 will release at the following times:Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease DatePacific Daylight Time8 amTuesdayAugust 26Eastern Daylight Time11 amTuesdayAugust 26British Summer Time4 pmTuesdayAugust 26Central European Summer Time5 pmTuesdayAugust 26Indian Standard Time8:30 pmTuesdayAugust 26Philippine Standard Time11 pmTuesdayAugust 26Japanese Standard Time12 amWednesdayAugust 27Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amWednesdayAugust 27Where to read Blue Lock chapter 315?Blue Lock chapter 315 will be available to read on Kodansha's manga reader service, K Manga. While the manga reader service was previously limited to only a few countries, it is now available in a total of 48 countries.While K Manga allows fans to read most chapters from a manga for free, the three most recent chapters are hidden behind a paywall. Hence, unless fans are prepared to wait three weeks, they may need to purchase points to read chapter 315.Blue Lock chapter 314 (part 2) recapMeguru Bachira as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)Blue Lock chapter 314 (part 2), Core (part 2), saw Yoichi Isagi reveal his strategy. As Onazi had unlimited mobility, he was able to contribute to both offense and defense, keeping his team invigorated. However, that wouldn't be the case if Onazi couldn't get close to the ball.Right as Isagi revealed his plan, he passed the ball behind him to Meguru Bachira. While Kuso was trying to figure out who Bachira would pass the ball to, the midfielder forced his way into the penalty box using an ad-lib play and placed a shot in front of Oboabona to score Japan's first goal.What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 315?Bachira and Isagi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)Blue Lock chapter 315 will most likely reveal the world's reaction to Meguru Bachira's solo dribble and ad-lib goal. While everyone considered Japan the underdog, this development should sway the audience the other way.Additionally, fans can expect to see Kuso analyze the goal. While Nigeria indeed prepared to play against Japan, their plan wasn't going the way they wanted. Hence, the manga's next chapter might see the Nigerian players possibly discussing what they need to do next.Amidst this, there is also a possibility that Onazi might become impressed by Meguru Bachira's goal and express his desire to score a similarly insane goal.Related LinksDetectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and moreChainsaw Man chapter 213: Release date and time, countdown, and moreSpy x Family chapter 122: Release date and time, where to read, countdown, and more