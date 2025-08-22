Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 9 will be released on Thursday, August 28, 2025, at 2:15 am JST. The anime's ninth episode will first be aired on ABC, followed by other local Japanese television networks. Soon after, the anime will be available to stream worldwide.
The anime's previous episode saw Akira Yamaguchi come across an ominous device that kept instructing him how to invent new things. While he was having fun inventing new devices, his hobby took a dark turn when the device asked him to invent an apparatus capable of bringing someone back to life.
Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 9 release date and time
According to the anime's official X account, Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 9 will be released on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST. However, considering the anime's simulcast schedule and different time zones worldwide, the episode could be released on August 28 in some regions.
The upcoming episode will be titled The Girl Who Carries Happiness.
The ninth episode of Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube anime will be released at the following times:
Where to watch Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 9?
Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 9 will first air on TV Asahi's "IMAnimation W" block and BS Asahi on Saturdays. Soon after, the anime episode will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, U-Next, Netflix, Anime Times, ABEMA, and other platforms in Japan.
Internationally, Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 9 will be available to stream on It's Anime YouTube Channel, Netflix, Aniverse, Anime Onegai, ANIME GENERATION, and Chunghwa Telecom’s MOD and Hami Video.
Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 8 recap
Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 8, titled Great Inventions, saw Akira Yamaguchi come across an ominous tablet. While Akira already loved inventing things to help people, the device gave him blueprints for making things using spiritual energy. While at the start, his inventions seemed helpful, they slowly started leaning towards the spiritual side.
Given the circumstances, Meisuke Nueno became suspicious about Akira's inventions and started looking into them. Amidst this, the school rabbit Shiro happened to pass away. In response, Akira invented a device to resurrect the rabbit.
However, things did not go as expected, and Nube had to step in to save the day. The anime later saw Akira tell the spirit within the tablet that he only wished to invent things to help people. With that, the tablet left him alone.
What to expect from Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 9?
Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 9, titled The Girl Who Carries Happiness, will see Nube meet a little girl in the city. The little girl was a monster called "Zashiki Warashi," known for bringing good luck to people. After the doll follows Nube to the school, his students begin to come across unexpected luck one after another.
While such a development can be perceived to be good, the students were gradually forgetting to put in any effort themselves and started relying entirely on luck. Hence, Nube will feel forced to say goodbye to Zashiki Warashi.
