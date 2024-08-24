Trafalgar Law's fate in One Piece might lie with Luffy's father, and Sabo's discovery is the key

One Piece episode 1115 was released on August 11, 2024, and Trafalgar Law's fate has been uncertain after Bepo made a risky escape with his captain from the Blackbeard Pirates. Moreover, episode 1116 also didn't pay much attention to the fact that one of the strongest pirates from the Worst Generation is out of the headlines, making things for Law more complicated.

However, episode 1116 did confirm that Sabo reached the Revolutionary Army headquarters safely and would be sharing the reality about King Cobra's death. While sharing the truth, Sabo would also learn about the Immortality surgery from Ivankov, which could make him interested in Law. This could lead to a series of events ending with Law becoming a part of the Revolutionary Army.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the One Piece manga series and has the author's opinion.

One Piece: Exploring Trafalgar Law's fate after the defeat against Blackbeard

Trafalgar Law's last appearance in the series (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1115 showed Trafalgar Law in a pathetic state as he was about to get his Op-Op devil fruit stolen by Marshall D. Teech who just defeated his entire crew. Bepo, who was lying on the side, risked his all and ate the medicine that he received from Tony Tony Chopper to transform into his Sulong form.

This helped him kick away Teech before he could do anything. Bepo then grabbed his captain and dived into the sea, swimming away from the island. This was the last time the Heart Pirates were seen in the anime and also in the manga. So, what would Trafalgar Law's fate be in the future?

Sabo as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1116 featured Sabo's return to the Kamabakka Kingdom after he became part of the controversy surrounding King Cobra's murder. As soon as his ship arrived near the island, members of the Revolutionary Army started gathering.

Upon his landing, he was greeted by everyone. He later sat down with Dragon and Ivankov as they discussed how everything that happened during the Reverie was a mess. The episode ended with Sabo starting his tale of what he saw regarding the murder of King Cobra.

As expected, the next episodes would discuss Sabo's perspective and explore how the real murderers behind King Cobra's murder were Imu and the Five Elders, who finally showed their colors during the Reverie.

Ivankov talking about Imu (Image via Shueisha)

The name Imu would remind Ivankov of someone from the First Twenty Kingdoms (who later formed the World Government). This 'someone' was Saint Imu from the Nerona family. The First Twenty existed during the Void Century so Imu still being alive wouldn't make any sense.

This would make Ivankov talk about Immortality Surgery (Eternal Youth Surgery), something that is achievable through the abilities of the Op-Op devil fruit. Although nothing much has been revealed regarding this surgery, it was told that the surgeon who would perform it had to die for his patient.

Imu as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

This sparked Sabo's interest because he was intrigued by someone who was no longer affected by age. So, considering how the surgeon knows how to make someone eternally young, they would also know how to cancel the effects of this surgery.

This could be where Trafalgar Law would enter the eyes of the Revolutionary Army as someone who could act as a trump card against the absolute evil Imu. Even though his current whereabouts are unknown, it wouldn't take much longer for the Revolutionary Army to find Law and make him a part of their team.

