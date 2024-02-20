Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 8 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 8 is set to premiere on Monday, February 26, 2024. The seventh installment of season 2, titled The Audition, aired on Monday, February 19, 2024.

In the latest episode, Misumi Makoto returns to the Subspace after his stint at Rostgard Academy, reuniting with his loyal followers from the Demiplane. The episode also showcases him interviewing new demihuman races seeking immigration to his Subspace. Additionally, the introduction of the Rembrandt sisters in the final scenes has sparked excitement among fans.

Fans are eagerly anticipating Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 8, especially with the introduction of new races into the storyline. The upcoming episode is expected to explore the impact of these new additions to the narrative, along with how the presence of the Rembrandt sisters may influence Makoto's life at the Academy.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 8 release date, time, and countdown

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 8 is set to air on Monday, February 26, 2024, at 11 pm JST. For international fans, the subtitled English version of the eighth episode will be available earlier on the same day. It is expected to be available on streaming platforms approximately an hour after its television release.

The timings for the release of this anime in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Monday, February 26 6 am Central Standard Time Monday, February 26 8 am Eastern Standard Time Monday, February 26 9 am Greenwich Mean Time Monday, February 26 2 pm Central European Time Monday, February 26 3 pm Indian Standard Time Monday, February 26 7:30 pm Philippines Standard Time Monday, February 26 10 pm Australian Central Standard Time Monday, February 26 11:30 pm

Where to watch Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 8?

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy is currently airing on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS NTV in Japan. Outside of Asia, Crunchyroll holds the streaming rights for the anime. Therefore, fans in North and Central America, as well as in several other regions worldwide, can tune in to Crunchyroll to watch the eighth episode.

In South Asia and Southeast Asian regions, Medialink is streaming this Winter 2024 anime. Fans residing in these areas can catch Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 8 on Medialink's YouTube channel, Ani-One. However, it's important to note that access to this isekai anime is exclusively available through their Ani-One Ultra Membership scheme.

A brief recap of Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 7

In Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 7, protagonist Misumi Makoto returns to his Subspace from Rotsgard. Upon his arrival, Makoto attends a welcome banquet, where he's impressed by Mio's enhanced culinary skills. Later, he holds a meeting with Tomoe and Shiki, during which he learns about Tomoe's sour encounter with the Gritonia Empire's hero, Tomoki Iwahashi.

The episode also features a brief interaction between Mio and Hibiki as they bid each other farewell. Following this, Makoto interviews three new races — the Wing-Kin, the Gorgons, and the Al-Elemera, to determine their suitability for relocating to the Subspace. The Wing-Kin and Gorgons successfully pass the interview and immigrate to the Subspace.

In the concluding scenes, Makoto's students discuss the return of the Rembrandt sisters to the Academy, speculating on how their presence might affect their new instructor. This sets the stage for further developments and potential challenges in future episodes.

What to expect in Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 8?

With the introduction of the Rembrandt sisters in the recent episode and their return to the Academy, Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 8 is poised to explore how these new characters will impact the life of the isekai protagonist, Makoto, as an instructor at the Academy. Viewers are eager to see the upcoming episode, which is expected to center on Makoto's return to the Academy and the evolving dynamics of life in the Subspace following the arrival of the new races as residents.

