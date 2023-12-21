"Turn it off while you still can": Megan Thee Stallion's latest Jujutsu Kaisen post has fans worried

A recent post on Instagram by Megan Thee Stallion has Jujutsu Kaisen and the rapper's fans concerned as it shows a heart-breaking scene. Her latest post is a boomerang of Episode 20 of the anime and shows Yuji Itadori and Nobara Kugisaki intently staring at the viewer (in essence, Fushiguro's phone).

Megan is known to be a fan of Jujutsu Kaisen and the clip she shared seemingly showed fans that she was yet to watch Episodes 20 and 21. Fans claimed that these episodes were heart-wrench as they showed the death of a beloved character. They took to social media to warn the rapper about it, with one even asking her to "turn it off" while she still could.

Megan Thee Stallion's Jujutsu Kaisen post has fans concerned

Megan Thee Stallion recently took to Instagram to share a boomerang of Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 20. The opening of the episode shows Megumi and Nobara looking over Gojo's coffee-stained shirt. The latter thinks it wouldn't be all that expensive and asks Megumi to check the brand.

He checks the brand and the shirt turns out to be outrageously pricey, 250,000 yen, to be exact. The boomerang is of Yuji Itadori and Nobara Kugisaki intently staring at Fushiguro's phone which shows the price. This whole sequence occurs when Nobara breathes her last and falls before a stunned Yuji.

Fans urge Megan to "Turn off" the Shibuya Arc

Fans of the series and even the rapper's fans took to X to convey their concern for her. In the recent past, as early as April, she revealed that she had suffered from depression due to an unfortunate incident involving another personality. She claimed to have "hit rock bottom" and spent countless nights in grief.

However, she managed to pick herself up and yearned to make a return to music after the "rebirth of a happier and healthier" woman. However, with what fans know will happen in Episodes 20 and 21, they were concerned about her mental health.

The way Jujutsu Kaisen progresses, especially the series of events during the Shibuya Incident, was what had fans worried. During this arc, Kento Nanami and then Nobara Kugisaki faced tragic deaths at the hands of the malicious Mahito. Fans of the series were in tears, rightly so with how popular the pair were.

So, fans were troubled that such scenes might give Megan grief again, something which she managed to get out of not too long ago. She has been known to be quite an emotional person. Thus, fans urged her to "Turn it off while you still can" for her to avoid falling into that pit again.

Megan Thee Stallion a Sukuna stan?

At the same time, others were certain that she would be fine. The reason was that they felt she enjoyed the show and was a die-hard Sukuna fan. A while ago, she uploaded a reel to Instagram that had her in Sukuna make-up and had captioned it stating that she was watching the anime and claiming Sukuna was "my bihh".

This led to fans believe that the rapper was likely a Sukuna stan. So while some showed concern for the upcoming distressing sequences, others opined that she would handle it being a Demon King fan. With reason, Sukuna shined in his own right during Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Arc, having decimated Jogo and exorcised Mahoraga.

Final Thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen has global reach and it is no surprise that celebrities like Megan Thee Stallion are among the fanbase. This goes to show the masterpiece Gege Akutami has created. No matter what happens, it has established itself as one of the top-rated modern-day series.

However, like other anime, there are heartbreaking moments. Whether Megan is a Sukuna fan or not, there is no doubt she has grown attached to characters like Nanami and Nobara. So their deaths might have an impact on her, but fans are hopeful that it is limited to the show and nothing more.