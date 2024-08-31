Twilight Out of Focus episode 10 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Twilight Out of Focus episode 10, titled Swear It's Forever, is scheduled for release on Thursday, September 5, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. The ninth episode, titled Think of Me More, aired on Thursday, August 29, 2024, primarily focuses on Shion’s character development.

It delves into his growing bond with Rei as they spend more time together, deepening their understanding of each other. Alongside this, Shion discovers a newfound passion for filmmaking. The episode also marks the return of Hisashi.

The next episode is anticipated to resolve the tension between Kirito and Shion and further develop the relationship between Shion and Rei, adding depth to their romance.

Twilight Out of Focus episode 10 release date, time, and countdown

Twilight Out of Focus episode 10 is scheduled to air on Thursday, September 5, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST in Japan. For most international fans, the English-subtitled version of the upcoming episode will be available earlier on the release day. It will be available for streaming online approximately half an hour after its television release.

The release timings for Twilight Out of Focus episode 10 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Thursday, September 5 6:30 am Central Standard Time Thursday, September 5 8:30 am Eastern Standard Time Thursday, September 5 9:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, September 5 2:30 pm Central European Time Thursday, September 5 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time Thursday, September 5 8:00 pm Philippines Standard Time Thursday, September 5 10:30 pm Australian Central Standard Time Friday, September 6 12:00 am

Where to watch Twilight Out of Focus episode 10?

Shion and Rei in episode 9 (Image via Studio Deen)

Twilight Out of Focus episode 10 will air on several TV platforms in Japan: Tokyo MX on Thursday, September 5, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST; BS Fuji on Friday, September 6, 2024, at 12:30 am JST; Hokkaido TV on Sunday, September 8, 2024, at 2:35 am JST; and AT-X on next Thursday, September 12, 2024, at 8:30 pm JST.

This anime is available on multiple streaming platforms, including ABEMA, U-NEXT, Anime Hōdai, d Anime Store, DMM TV, Lemino, and more. Global streaming services such as Crunchyroll, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and others secured the rights to stream this show, making it accessible to international fans.

In South and Southeast Asia, Medialink holds the broadcast rights. Thus, fans in these regions can catch episode 10 on their YouTube channel, Ani-One Asia.

A brief recap of Twilight Out of Focus episode 9

Rei and Shion (Image via Studio Deen)

In Twilight Out of Focus episode 9, Shion secretly writes down his deepest emotions while Kirito is absorbed in a music video. When Kirito asks to see his writing, Shion declines, saying it’s secret. When discussing his relationship with Rei, Shion mentions that they’ll start spending more time together starting the next day.

The following morning, Shion and Rei walk to school, during which they learn more about each other and share a sweet moment. Later, Rei openly reveals they are dating, much to Shion's delight. Shion reflects on how smoothly his high school life is going. During lunch with Rei, the latter opens up about his first year. Later, the film club selects Shion for an MV shooting.

But due to Kirito’s eagerness to join, he offers up his spot, yet he declines Shion's offer. His words, although harsh, prompt Shion to reflect on his actions. Unsure how to face Kirito, Shion doesn’t return to his room at night. Rei finds him and brings him to his room. They discuss club activities and friendship, helping Shion clear his thoughts.

With that, he realizes that they’re alone in a room late at night and begins to crave intimacy. Rei teases him but tells him to sleep instead while he begins working. The next day, Shion tells Kirito that they should have a chat afterward before heading to the filming location.

During the shooting, Hisashi returns as the actor. Meanwhile, Shion bonds with his crewmates. As the shooting closes, Shion realizes he shares similarities with the film club members, sparking a newfound passion for filmmaking. The episode ends with Rei watching an excited Shion from afar.

What to expect in Twilight Out of Focus episode 10 (Speculative)?

Twilight Out of Focus episode 10 preview (Image via Studio Deen)

Twilight Out of Focus episode 10 is expected to see Shion and Kirito resolving their differences and addressing their issues as friends. The upcoming episode is also likely to further develop the relationship between Rei and Shion.

This will set the stage for the romance of the third BL couple. With Rei and Shion growing closer and deepening their bond, the episode is anticipated to focus more on their blossoming romance.

