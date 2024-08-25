Tower of God season 2 episode 8: Chatbot Emile is introduced as Khun learns that Baam is alive

Tower of God season 2 episode 8, titled Her Name is Emily, aired on Sunday, August 25, 2024, at 11 pm JST. In this episode, the introduction and entrance of the chatbot Emil/Emile marks a significant turning point in the narrative.

The narrative features a two-year time skip as both Baam and Wangnan's team, as well as Khun and Rachel's group, continue their ascent of the Tower. With the Workshop Battle on the 30th Floor just two months away, Wangnan's group is determined to reach there in time.

Episode 8 sets the stage for this upcoming battle, where Wangnan's team will likely cross paths with Baam's friends, as Hwaryun previously hinted.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Tower of God season 2 episode 8.

Tower of God season 2 episode 8: Khun learns Baam is alive through Emile as the 30th Floor Workshop Battle nears

Tower of God season 2 episode 8 opening events: Chatbot Emile makes her debut as Baam's team continues their climb

Tower of God season 2 episode 8 begins with the introduction of chatbot Emil/Emile, developed by Acorn Workshop, marking a pivotal moment in the story. The episode then shows Lero Ro asking Emile about Wolhaiksong's location, to which she reveals that it is in the forest on the 77th Floor.

Miseng is also seen interacting with Emile, who asks the former about love, and later asks Endorsi the same question. The scene then shifts to Khun's group taking the Regular test. Dan queries Emile about the enemies' location, but the response leads them to a dead end, frustrating Ran. The next scene gives a glimpse of Emile in a dark and eerie environment.

Khun in this episode (Image via The Answer Studio)

The episode then moves to Wangnan's team at another Regular test site, where Miseng seeks Emile's guidance as well. Despite Wangnan's skepticism about trusting a chatbot, Akraptor supports Miseng's approach.

Their conversation is soon cut short by the enemy party. While Miseng, Goseng, Akraptor, Kang, Prince, and Yihwa's group manages to handle four enemies with ease, the two stronger enemies avoid their bait and target Wangnan. Baam rushes after them to assist Wangnan.

Tower of God season 2 episode 8: Khun and his team undergo their Regular test while Dan is reprimanded for using Emile

In Tower of God season 2 episode 8, Khun instructs Novick to locate their enemies. Novick mentions the difficulties due to the enemies' ability to navigate underground. Meanwhile, Ran decides to take out his anger on Dan for making the wrong decision. As tension rises between them, their enemy, a mole-like figure, unexpectedly emerges from a tunnel.

The enemy is shocked to find them there, wondering how they predicted his exit point. Dan tries to justify his action, but Ran dismisses it as mere luck. Just as they prepare to attack, the mole's associate, Jaaskel, appears. Ran engages both enemies, allowing Dan to escape.

However, Dan heads to the enemy's base, and the mole's tunnel inadvertently leads him straight there. Ran takes out Jaaskel with a single blow, while Dan uses his superior speed to disable the enemy's cannons. With that, Khun's team secures victory.

Baam in Tower of God season 2 episode 8 (Image via The Answer Studio)

Afterward, Khun scolds Dan for following the chatbot's advice without consulting the team first, pointing out that this risky move could have cost them the victory. Although they won due to sheer luck, Dan admits his mistake and asks Khun to hold onto his phone, fearing he might make a similar mistake in the future.

Leaving the room, Dan encounters Rachel in the hallway. She compliments him on being the fastest member of their team and credits their win to his speed. While Dan admits his fault, Rachel tries to garner his sympathy but soon departs without offering further explanation.

Tower of God season 2 episode 8 then shifts focus to Wangnan, who is pursued by two enemies, Quaetro and Chang. He nearly gains the upper hand on Quaetro, but Chang spots him and snatches away his key just as he's about to secure their victory. A brief, humorous exchange occurs between Wangnan and Quaetro.

Rachel chats with Dan (Image via The Answer Studio)

As the latter prepares to deliver the final blow, Baam arrives, blocking the attack and saving Wangnan. Quaetro retaliates with his three baangs, but Baam quickly overpowers him with five baangs. As the rest of their group arrives, Wangnan taunts the enemies, boasting about Baam's strength.

Chang admits defeat and hands back the key, but attempts to provoke Baam into a duel, hoping to turn the tables. Baam, however, calmly ignores the challenge. Meanwhile, Wangnan starts to get agitated by Chang's taunts, but Akraptor steps in, advising Wangnan to stay calm and not fall for unnecessary provocation.

Tower of God season 2 episode 8 closing events: Wangnan and Baam's team gear up for the Workshop Battle while Khun discovers that Baam is alive

Khun learns about Baam's status (Image via The Answer Studio)

In the final scenes of Tower of God season 2 episode 8, Baam's team secures victory, but Wangnan is disappointed by the meager reward: dried cuttlefish. As the team relaxes, Akraptor suggests they take it easy for a while, pointing out that they have been relentlessly climbing the Tower for the past two years.

However, Wangnan brings up the upcoming 30th Floor Workshop Battle, just two months away, and urges them to reach it first in hopes of obtaining valuable loot, promising they can rest afterward. The team agrees, though Kang appears skeptical.

Emile in the ending scene (Image via The Answer Studio)

Meanwhile, Khun, after checking on Rachel, notices Dan's phone and curiously asks Emile if the 25th Baam is still alive. To his shock, Emile confirms this. The scene then shifts to Emile's location, where a mysterious 'Traveler' promises to meet her soon, expressing his belief that she's a real person and declaring his love for her.

Emile, revealed to be a girl connected to numerous cables in a tub, expresses a longing to become human someday. The episode ends ominously with Emile's original body screaming, "You'll never be human."

